Tech's Kyle Monroe named GLIAC Men's Basketball Player of the Year

Michigan Tech senior forward Michigan Tech was selected the 2019-20 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Men's Basketball Player of the Year following voting conducted by the league's head coaches. Ashland guard Brandon Haraway was named GLIAC Freshman of the Year, while Michigan Tech's Kevin Luke earned GLIAC Coach of the Year accolades.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Kyle Monroe | Sr. | Forward| Michigan Tech

Senior forward Kyle Monroe has had a record-breaking season for the Huskies in 2019-20. Monroe, who hails from Green Bay, Wisconsin, set new career scoring records for Michigan Tech and the GLIAC while also breaking the single game scoring record for Tech and the conference with 53 points at Grand Valley State January 23. Monroe owns 2,497 career points coming into the GLIAC semifinals and racked up 1,875 points in regular season conference contests over the course of his career to establish that new benchmark. Monroe surpassed Michigan Tech's all-time career scoring record of 2,360 points, which was set by Larry Grimes from 1968-72, at Lake Superior State February 15. Monroe leads the GLIAC in scoring this year, averaging 23.0 entering Saturday's game. He ranks among the top 10 in three-pointers (67), free-throw percentage (79.2), free throws (118), total rebounds (205) and steals (43).

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR - Brandon Haraway | Fr. | Guard | Ashland

Ashland University guard Brandon Haraway was named the GLIAC Freshman of the Year. The Norwalk, Ohio native is Ashland's third GLIAC Freshman of the Year and the first since Kale Richardson took the honor in 2008. Haraway joins his brother, Ben, who won the award in 2015 while playing for former league member Malone. Ben then played his final three seasons with the Eagles. Brandon averaged 9.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season while shooting 41 percent from the field. He ranks sixth in the GLIAC in free throw percentage (79.8) and 10th in free throws made (87). Haraway scored in double figures 15 times during the year and scored a career-high 24 points with five rebounds and four assists in a win over Lake Superior State on Feb. 1.

COACH OF THE YEAR - Kevin Luke | 26th Season| Michigan Tech

Kevin Luke, the winningest coach in Michigan Tech basketball history is currently in his 26th season leading the Huskies. Luke has guided the Huskies to a 21-8 overall record heading into the 2020 GLIAC Tournament Semifinal game. Tech finished second in the GLIAC North Division standings with a 14-6 conference mark and has now advanced to the semifinals of the tournament in three of the last four seasons. The Huskies have competed the conference tournament 22 times in Coach Luke's tenure, winning three consecutive titles in 2001, 2002, and 2003. Luke has also led the Huskies to eight regular season GLIAC Championships and nine appearances in the NCAA National Tournament. Luke has been selected as the GLIAC Coach of the year five times and owns an overall record of 454-294 entering Saturday. His record in GLIAC games during his career stands at 303-202.

2019-20 All-GLIAC First Team

Name School Year Pos. Hometown

Kyle Monroe Michigan Tech Sr. F Green Bay, Wis.

Jake Van Tubbergen Grand Valley St. Jr. G Detroit, Mich.

Myles Belyeu Saginaw Valley St. So. G Trotwood, Ohio

Walt Kelser Ferris State Jr. Wing Southfield, Mich.

Brailen Neely Wayne State Sr. G Detroit, Mich.

Drew Noble Ashland Sr. C Louisville, Ohio

Dawson Bilski Michigan Tech Jr. G Powers, Mich.

Chris Rollins Davenport Jr. G Detroit, Mich.

Ke'Montrece Collins Lake Superior St. Sr. F Toledo, Ohio

Myles Howard Northern Michigan Sr. C Chicago, Ill

2019-20 All-GLIAC Second Team

Trey McBride Northwood Sr. G Cincinnati, Ohio

Jeremiah Ferguson Grand Valley St. Sr. G Naperville, Ill.

Malik Ellison Saginaw Valley St. Jr. G Flint, Mich.

Christian Negron Grand Valley St. Jr. F Elgin, Ill.

Dorian Aluyi Ferris State Jr. Wing Chicago, Ill.

Rodirick Caldwell Ashland Sr. G Dayton, Ohio

Aaron Thompson Ashland Jr. G Toledo, Ohio

Jyrus Freel Purdue Northwest Jr. F Evansville, Ind.

Janeau Joubert Davenport Sr. PG Belleville, Mich.

D'Angelo Hughes Ferris State Sr. PG Springfield, Ill.

2019-20 GLIAC All-Defensive Team

Name School Year Pos. Hometown

Myles Howard Northern Michigan Sr. C Chicago, Ill

Christian Negron Grand Valley St. Jr. F Elgin, Ill.

Aaron Thompson Ashland Jr. G Toledo, Ohio

Trey McBride Northwood Sr. G Cincinnati, Ohio

Sam Taylor Northern Michigan Sr. G Chicago, Ill

Chris Rollins Davenport Jr. G Detroit, Mich.

Karim Murray Wayne State Sr. G Detroit, Mich.

Ramar Evans Parkside Jr. G Chicago, Ill.

Owen White Michigan Tech So. G Rhinelander, Wis.

Isaac Appleby Michigan Tech Jr. G Eau Claire, Wis.