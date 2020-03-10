Tech Men's Tennis earns with over Kutztown

The Michigan Tech men's tennis team picked up win number one of the 2020 season in Hilton Head, South Carolina Monday, topping Kutztown 7-0 at the Spring Tennis Fest tournament. The Huskies are now 1-1 on the season after holding their own in a 4-3 setback to Salem University to open the year Saturday.

"We settled in a lot better today and took care of business," Michigan Tech Head Coach Kristin Yep said. "The team is starting to find their rhythm and we are on the right track to some good things happening."

Michigan Tech (1-1) set the tone for the match in doubles with Ignacio Carbajosa and Artem Sharkota logging a 6-1 win over Benjamin Kelly and Logan Kemp in the No. 3 position in the lineup. Andrew Freel teamed up with Siddhesh Mahadeshwar in No. 2 doubles to defeat Kurt Abell and Bobby Frankenfield 6-1 to clinch the point. Vitor Jordao and Nico Caviglia secured the sweep in No.1 doubles with a 6-4 decision over Josh Carl and Sebastian Arizpe of Kutztown.

Freel delivered the first singles point for Tech in the No. 3 spot in the lineup with a 6-0. 6-0 sweep over Abell. Jordao outlasted Carl 6-1, 6-3 in No.1 singles followed by Caviglia providing a 6-4, 6-2 win for the Huskies in the No. 2 spot. His point clinched the overall match for the Huskies. Carbajosa edged Kelly 6-4, 6-3 in No. 4 singles, Mahadeshwar outran Frankenfield 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 5 singles, and Arvind Kalyana picked up his second win of the season in No. 6 singles 6-2, 6-1 to complete the match sweep for Tech.

The Huskies are off again on Tuesday before returning to the court Wednesday morning to play Missouri-St. Louis in match three at the Spring Tennis Fest Tournament. The first serve is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. eastern time.