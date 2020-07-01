News
Sports on Demand Tuesday 6 30 20
(WLUC)
By
Mike Ludlum
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
Sports on Demand Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Sports on Demand Wednesday 7 1 20
Updated: 1 hour ago
Forest Park Football semifinal from 1981
Niemi resigns as Ishpeming Basketball and Football Coach
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
Mike Ludlum
George Niemi steps aside to concentrate on businesses during Covid-19
CCHA announces multi-year agreement with FloSports
Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT
|
By
Central Collegiate Hockey Association
Agreement begins in 2021-2022 season
Sports on Demand Monday 6 29 20
Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT
|
By
Mike Ludlum
1993 U.P. Championship Rodeo in Iron River
Prep Basketball Star Emoni Bates verbally commits to Michigan State
Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By
Associated Press
Ypsilanti Lincoln standout says he'll play in East Lansing
Sports on Demand Sunday 6 28 20
Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT
|
By
Mike Ludlum
Profile on Representatives from 2001 Marenisco Girls Basketball team at U.P. All-Star Basketball Classic
Sports on Demand Saturday 6 27 20
Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT
|
By
Mike Ludlum
Profile on 1996 U.S. Summer Olympic Head Physician Dr. John Lehtinen
Sports on Demand Friday 6 26 20
Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT
|
By
Mike Ludlum
Houghton Boys Basketball 1988; U.P. U-19 Baseball - Bark River vs. Escanaba
Sports on Demand Thursday 6 25 20
Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT
|
By
Mike Ludlum
Marquette U-19 Baseball at Gladstone
Sports on Demand Wednesday 6 24 20
Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT
|
By
Mike Ludlum
Jason Waterman commits to Michigan Tech for basketball, 1970 Boys Basketball final between St. Ignace and Muskegon Christian