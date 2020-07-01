Advertisement

Sports on Demand Tuesday 6 30 20

(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
Sports on Demand Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Sports on Demand Wednesday 7 1 20

Updated: 1 hour ago
Forest Park Football semifinal from 1981

Niemi resigns as Ishpeming Basketball and Football Coach

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mike Ludlum
George Niemi steps aside to concentrate on businesses during Covid-19

CCHA announces multi-year agreement with FloSports

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT
|
By Central Collegiate Hockey Association
Agreement begins in 2021-2022 season

Sports on Demand Monday 6 29 20

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
1993 U.P. Championship Rodeo in Iron River

Prep Basketball Star Emoni Bates verbally commits to Michigan State

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Ypsilanti Lincoln standout says he'll play in East Lansing

Sports on Demand Sunday 6 28 20

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Profile on Representatives from 2001 Marenisco Girls Basketball team at U.P. All-Star Basketball Classic

Sports on Demand Saturday 6 27 20

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Profile on 1996 U.S. Summer Olympic Head Physician Dr. John Lehtinen

Sports on Demand Friday 6 26 20

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Houghton Boys Basketball 1988; U.P. U-19 Baseball - Bark River vs. Escanaba

Sports on Demand Thursday 6 25 20

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Marquette U-19 Baseball at Gladstone

Sports on Demand Wednesday 6 24 20

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Jason Waterman commits to Michigan Tech for basketball, 1970 Boys Basketball final between St. Ignace and Muskegon Christian