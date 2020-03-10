Skyline Central Conference Boys Basketball Player of the Year in Carney-Nadeau's Brett LaFord

FELCH, Mi. 2019-20 Skyline Central Boys Basketball All-Conference
Varsity Champion-Large Schools: Munising & Norway (Co-Champions)
Varsity Champion-Small Schools: Carney & North Central (Co-Champions)
JV Champion-Large Schools: Norway
JV Champions-Small Schools: North Central
Player of the Year: Brett LaFord (Sr) Carney
1st Team
Joshua Huotari (Sr) Munising (U)
Kody Hendricks (Sr) Norway (U)
Tyler Sundling (Sr) Rapid River
Luke Gorzinski (Fr) North Central
Beau Koffman (Jr) Carney
Zach Englund (Sr) Mid Pen
Tony Demars (Sr) Rapid River
Cameron Schultz (Sr) North Dickinson
2nd Team
Noah Gorzinski (Sr) North Central
Logan Parolini (Jr) Norway
Austin Killips (Sr) Munising
Keall Emmers (Jr) Forest Park
Max Baumler (Sr) Carney
Bryce Kuehnau (Jr) Stephenson
Riley Bray (Sr) Bark River
Tommy Showers (Jr) Forest Park
Honorable Mention: Nick Javurek (Jr) BRH; Trenton Wood-Keshick (Jr) BRH; Dylan Trudell (Sr) Mid Pen; Kane Nebel (Fr) Munising; Maximus Mattson (Soph) N.D.; Braydon Moss (Sr) R. River; Parker Maki (Jr) Sup Cent.
Defensive Player of the Year- Luke Gorzinski (Fr) North Central
All-Defensive Team
Carter Zawacki (Jr) Bark River
Zack Englund (Sr) Mid Pen
Joshua Huotari (Sr) Munising
Mike Flanagan (Jr) Carney
Kody Hendricks (Sr) Norway
Brett LaFord (Sr) Carney
Jason Cornish (Sr) Munising
Tyler Sundling (Sr) Rapid River
Bryce Kuehnau (Sr) Stephenson
Individual Sportsmanship Award: Jeff VanHolla (Jr) Norway
Team Sportsmanship Award: Mid Pen
Free Throw Award (Best Percentage)-Cameron Schultz (Sr) North Dickinson (83.4%)
Coach of the Year: Jeff Gallino, Norway