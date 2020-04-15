Seven Huskies Earn NFF Hampshire Honor Society Accolades

The Michigan Tech football program had seven members of the 2019 team honored by The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame for their achievements on the field and in the classroom. Jeremy Bell, Logan Brunette, Jimmie Cannon, Ben Hartley, Mattias Hoehnen, Marshael Ryan, and Jacob Wenzlick were the seven Huskies named to the 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society when the awards were announced Wednesday by the NFF.

The 2019 NFF Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers. The player must have completed his final year of playing eligibility in 2018 or the nominee has already graduated, but will not return to team to complete eligibility. They also must have been a starter or significant contributor throughout the 2018 season.

Bell, from Negaunee, Michigan, anchored the front line that helped put up some impressive offensive numbers in 2019. The Huskies averaged 19.0 points and 357.7 yards per game, including 140.9 yards per game rushing and 216.8 yards per game passing. Bell played in 37 career games and was an All-GLIAC Second Team selection in 2017 along with being named Tech's Offensive Lineman of the Year that season. He received Honorable Mention All-GLIAC accolades this season and is a four-time GLIAC All-Academic Team honoree.

Brunette, who hails from Green Bay, Wisconsin, competed in 28 games for the Huskies during his collegiate career. He helped Bell in anchoring a front line that helped put up some impressive offensive numbers in 2019. The Huskies averaged 19.0 points and 357.7 yards per game, including 140.9 yards per game rushing and 216.8 yards per game passing. Brunette is a GLIAC All-Academic Excellence Team honoree in multiple seasons.

Cannon, from Detroit, Michigan, competed in 26 games as a Huskies and is a GLIAC All-Academic Excellence/Academic Team recipient three times. Cannon registered eight total tackles, had 1.5 sacks, two tackles for a loss, and one pass breakup during his career at Tech. In 2016, Cannon earned Tech's Percy Julian Award for the promotion of diversity, social equality, and racial/ethnic and cultural understanding.

Hartley, a native of West Branch, Michigan, caught 38 passes for 524 yards and shared the team lead with five touchdown receptions in 2019. Hartley averaged 52.4 yards per game and 13.8 yards per catch. Hartley had two touchdown grabs in the season opener at Hillsdale and matched the total again at Davenport. Hartley also threw for a touchdown against the Panthers in a 30-17 win on October 19. Hartley played in 26 total games with 99 receptions for 1,267 yards and 12 touchdowns. In the passing game during his career, he completed four of six attempts for three touchdowns and 201 yards. Hartley was an All-GLIAC Honorable Mention and GLIAC All-Academic selection in multiple seasons.

Hoehnen, who hails from Brookfield, Wisconsin, played in 41 career games for the Huskies over the course of four seasons. Hoehnen logged 77 tackles during the time, including eight sacks and 14 tackles for a loss. He also forced and recovered a fumble, recorded a pass breakup and blocked a kick. Hoehnen made 19 stops this past season and posted two sacks for the Huskies. He was named to the GLIAC All-Academic Team for four straight seasons.

Ryan is from Linden, Michigan and graduated with a Biomedical Engineering degree. He is currently pursuing his Masters of Business Administration degree at Michigan Tech. On the field in 2019, Ryan racked up 47.0 tackles, which included two sacks and seven tackles for a loss, which was third most on the team. Ryan also recorded an interception in the 24-19 victory at McKendree in week two of the season. Ryan was chosen for GLIAC All-Academic Excellence honors four times over the duration of his career.

Wenzlick, who hails from Sanford, Michigan, closed an outstanding career with the Huskies this past Saturday. He paced the Huskies this season with 40 receptions for 687 yards in 10 games played. He averaged 68.7 yards per game and shared the team lead in touchdown receptions with five. His longest catch of the year occurred in the 2019 season finale and it covered 73 yards for a key touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Timberwolves. Wenzlick had a season best and career high 213 yards against Northern Michigan on October 12.

Wenzlick reeled in 135 receptions for 2023 yards and 11 touchdowns in 39 career games. He also returned 65 kickoffs for 1,620 yards, which included a 93-yard touchdown in 2017. Wenzlick also returned 37 punts for 276 yards during his time in a Michigan Tech uniform. Wenzlick was an All-GLIAC Second Team selection following the completion of the season. Wenzlick was a GLIAC All-Academic Excellence/Academic Team honoree in each of the last four seasons. In 2018, he was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District® Football Team in NCAA Division II Super Region 3.

An impressive 1,432 players from 364 schools qualified for membership in the Society's 14th year.