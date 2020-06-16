Powell named NMU Women's Assistant Soccer Coach

Northern Michigan University Women's Soccer and Head Coach Jon Sandoval has named Darian Powell to be the team's new assistant coach.

"I am very excited to welcome Darian to our program," Sandoval said. "Her successful playing and coaching experience at the NCAA Division I and professional level will be a valuable asset to our program. Darian understands what is required to be a successful student-athlete. Her experience at the NCAA championship level is what our program is striving to become."

Powell comes to the Wildcats after most recently playing professionally in Iceland from July through September for the UMFA Afturelding First Division. During that season she won the Top Scorer Award and received the Golden Boot Award. She previously played for UMF Selfoss Pepsi League from March to July.

Prior to playing in Iceland, she was a four-year letterwinner and two-time team captain at Marquette University. During her career for the Golden Eagles, she helped the team reach three NCAA Tournaments while winning two Big East Conference Championships (2013, 2016), and two Big East Conference Tournamnet Championships (2012, 2013). Her 2015 season earned her All-Big East Second Team and NSCAA All-Northest Region Second Team honors. From 2014-2015, she was also the team's leading scorer.

Earning Big East All-Academic Team recognition each year, she earned Blue & Gold Status recognition which goes to someone recognized for community service, academic, and athletic excellence. She also was the recipient of the Dr. Charles R. Eichenberger Inspirational Award from Marquette University Athletics.

Upon graduation from Marquette, she ranked eighth all-time for goals, ninth for goals per match, sixth for game-winning goals in a career and also holds the Marquette record for shortest elapsed time between goals.

During her playing career, she provided coaching at various camps. In December of 2018 and 2019, she worked the Total Elite Soccer Camps. She also helped at the clinic for the Olympic Development Program team which traveled to Iceland. While at Marquette, she worked at various youth camps provided by the women's soccer program. From 2014-15, Powell aided the Milwaukee Wave Camps where she instructed campers all week by running drills, fitness, and scrimmage.

Powell graduated from Marquette University in 2016 with a degree in Social Welfare and Justice. She then attained her Master of Arts in School Counseling in 2018.