Plymouth State takes two from Finlandia Baseball

Senior Devonte Fleming had three hits and senior Nik Geiser had two hits as the Finlandia University baseball team (0-8) fell 10-3 and 11-0 to Plymouth State (2-1), Friday afternoon at the PDC.

In the opener, Finlandia loaded the bases on a walk, hit by pitch and single with one out. A fielder’s choice got an out at the plate; Fleming would score on an error to make it 1-0.

Plymouth State score a run in the second and seal the game scoring eight in the bottom of the third inning. In the fourth inning, freshman Michael Martinez singled and freshman Ian Martinez was hit by a pitch.

The runners moved up a base on a ground out. M. Martinez would score on a sacrifice fly and I. Martinez scored on single from Fleming.

For Finlandia, Fleming and Geiser had two hits each. Freshman Isaac Schoolcraft (0-2) gave up 10 hits, nine runs with five earned, walked three and struck out two in three innings.

For Plymouth State, Drew Metzdorf had four hits and drove in two runs. Tyler Brown (1-0) gave up five hits, three runs, walked one and struck out two in four innings.

In the nightcap, Plymouth State scored two runs in the first inning. In the bottom of the first, the Lions had sophomore Christian Frederick at third and Fleming at second with one out.

The Panthers got the next two batters out to end the threat. PSU scored five runs in the second to pull away.

For Finlandia, freshman Gabe Voisin (0-1) gave up five hits, seven runs with five earned, walked two and struck out five in two innings. In 2.3 innings of relief, freshman Greg Walker gave up one hit and struck out three batters.

For Plymouth State, James Salta had three hits. Richie Marique (1-0) walked three and struck out nine in five innings.

Finlandia closes the spring break trip, Saturday, Mar. 7 against Baruch. The doubleheader is scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m.