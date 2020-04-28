Ore-to-Shore Mountain Bike Epic still scheduled for August

The Ore to Shore Race Committee would like to take a moment to thank you for your support and share an update regarding the 2020 race.

At this time, we are moving forward with this year’s Ore to Shore to be held on August 8, 2020! We anticipate holding the race as planned, but please understand this is a very fluid situation and some decisions may be beyond our control. The event is 15 weeks away and we are optimistic that life will return to a semblance of normal well before race day.

That said, the safety of all O2S participants, volunteers, sponsors, partners and the broader community is our utmost concern. We are already planning several modifications to protect the health of everyone involved, including: mailing out bib packets for those registered before August 1st, moving portions of the Expo outside, increasing the size of the Start Line pens to comply with social distancing and making sure aid station volunteers are equipped with PPE. We continue to work closely with units of government, State, County & local law enforcement and emergency response professionals as well as health agencies to monitor the evolving situation and evaluate options. The decision to proceed as planned, modify conditions or cancel the race will be made with their input and communicated in a timely fashion with complete transparency.

For our racers, we are moving back all registration deadlines by 30 days AND we’re going to make an offer we’ve never made before — If we have to cancel the 2020 race, ALL registered participants will receive a transfer into the 2021 event.

NEW REGISTRATION DEADLINES/FEES for 48 mile Hard Rock, 28 mile Soft Rock, 10 mile Shore Rock:

Before June 1st - $50

Before July 1st - $60

Before August 1st - $70

Before August 11th - $80

The Junior Rock (4 mile) is ALWAYS $10. Little Rock (1 mile) & Littlest Rock (50 yard) are ALWAYS $5

In the meantime, take a look at our attached 02S race statistics and consider sponsoring again this year. It would be wonderful to hear from you by replying to this email and then we can start the process of ad coordination and other sponsor opportunities to gear up for the summer to come.