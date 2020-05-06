Northern Michigan University 2020-2021 Hockey Schedule released

The Northern Michigan University hockey program has released its 2020-21 season schedule which features a rematch of the 1991 NCAA Championship game, four non-conference series and 18 home events inside the Berry Events Center.

The Wildcats will open their season with a road non-conference series, the agreement is in process, on Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4. The team will then host Boston University in their home opener, October 16-17. Last season, the Wildcats went undefeated in Boston, tying game one 4-4 before a 4-3 victory on Saturday night. The series between the Wildcats and Terriers will serve as an opportunity to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1991 National Championship team. More details regarding the celebration will follow.

The team then hits the road for the last frontier as they open Western Collegiate Hockey Association action at the University of Alaska Anchorage, October 23-24. Having met only once in 2019-20, the Wildcats posted a 2-0-0 record over the Seawolves, including a Vincent de Mey hat-trick en route to Forward of the Week honors from the WCHA.

NMU returns home for a weekend series against conference foe Bemidji State to wrap up the first month of competition, October 30-31 before a trip West to Minnesota State November 6-7. Another road trip in the opposite direction follows as the team will head to Sault Ste. Marie for a weekend at Lake Superior State, November 13-14.

The team will then host five straight games, starting off with Alaska in town November 20-21. The Wildcats split their home series against the Nanooks last season, earning a 2-1 victory in game one before dropping a close 3-2 decision to conclude the weekend. Northern Michigan will then host non-conference opponent Colgate University, November 27-28. In just one previous meeting between the two teams, the Wildcats defeated the Raiders, 4-1 (Jan. 4, 1985).

NMU opens December with a home-and-home series against Michigan Tech, hosting the storied rival on Friday night (Dec. 4) before their final trip of the 2020 calendar year the following night to Houghton.

The team will close out the first half of the year when they host Bowling Green December 11-12.

NMU starts the new year with a trip to head coach Grant Potulny's hometown of Grand Forks, North Dakota with a Saturday-Sunday series against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on January 2-3, 2021.

The team returns home the following weekend when they host Lake Superior State in the regular season finale and the second half of the Cappo Cup series, January 8-9, prior to a trip downstate to Ferris State, January 15-16.

Following their off weekend, the Wildcats travel to Bowling Green, Ohio to faceoff against the BGSU Falcons, January 29-30.

Heading into the final month of the regular season, the Wildcats host Alaska Anchorage, February 5-6, before a trip to Bemidji State, February 12-13.

The team will play three of their final four regular season tilts at home, starting when they host Alabama Huntsville, February 19-20, for their lone series of the season against the Chargers.

The final weekend of the season features part two of a home-and-home series with Michigan Tech. The first game of the weekend is slated to be played February 26 in Houghton before the regular season finale on Saturday, February 27, at home.

All Friday home games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. while Saturday's home faceoffs are set to begin at 6 p.m. Times for road contests will be announced as they become available.

Tickets for the 2020-21 hockey season will go on sale at a later date. Be sure to check back at nmuwildcats.com or tickets.nmu.edu for the latest information regarding tickets.

The Wildcats posted an 18-16-4 record in 2019-20, while peaking as high as No. 15 in the national polls. The team returns three of their top-five scorers in 2020-21, including Griffin Loughran who finished second in the nation in goal scoring with 23 goals and 39 points. Nine individuals who boasted 10 or more points last season are set to highlight next year's roster.