Niemi resigns as Ishpeming Basketball and Football Coach

Photo courtesy: Ishpeming Public School District No. 1
Photo courtesy: Ishpeming Public School District No. 1 (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Ishpeming Varsity Basketball and Football Coach Niemi has resigned after one season in both roles.

According to Hematites Athletic Director Terry Roberts Niemi resigned to concentrate on his family and his businesses during Covid-19. One of his businesses is a fast food restaurant.

Roberts adds Niemi did a very good job and related well with his players.

The Ishpeming Football team had a 9-3 record and reached the Division Eight Regional Final.

The Hematites Basketball team had an 8-12 record.

