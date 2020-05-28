NMU signs seven for Women's Cross Country

The Northern Michigan University Cross Country team will welcome seven newcomers to the squad for the 2020 season. Each runner will also be a member of the NMU Track & Field team.

Head Coach Jenny Ryan said of the group, "We are very excited to have these young women join our program. There is a lot of talent and potential within this group which will add depth and strength to our teams. They are also all great people which will help continue the culture and success of our program."

Anni Skillicorn comes to the team after serving as team captain her final two years at Winona High School in Winona, Minnesota. She earn two all-conference honors on her way to qualifiying for two state meets. At the Roy Griak Invitational hosted by the University of Minnesota, she finished in the top 20 in 2018 and 2019. Her personal best was a 19:13 on a 5k course. On the track, she was earned All-Conference recognition both years and served as team captain her sophomore, junior and senior years. Her personal best was a 5:07 in the 1600 meter run, an 11:40 in the 3200 meter run and a 2:27 in the 800 meter run.

From Grand Rapids, Michigan and Forest Hills Northern High School, Grace Fletter ran cross country and track and field all four years of high school. She earned All-Conference distinction three times for both cross country and track and field as well as qualifying for the state meet. She was also a team captain for both sports her senior year.

Macey Lane earned four varsity letters and two time Most Valuable Runner, as well as team captain her senior year for Gree Bay Preble High School, located in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Lane was an All-Conference honoree each year for cross country. On the track, she was First Team All-Conference in the 3200m run in 2018 and 2019. At her school, she holds the third-fastest 5k time.

Victoria Muxlow of Sandusky High School in Sandusky, Michigan, was a team captain for two years along with earning varsity letter awards. For the past three seasons, she earned All-Conference honors and was named First Team All-Conference her last two years. In 2019, she helped her team win the Greater Thumb Conference East Girls Championships and was a Division 3 State Individual Qualifier last year as well. In addition, she also earned varsity letter awards all four years on the track and was a state qualifier in the 800 meter run after winning the D3 Region 28 800 meter.

Originally from Negaunee, Michigan and Negaunee High School, Talon Prusi was a four-year varsity runner in both cross country and track. In cross country, she was a two-time First Team West-PAC runner and made the All UP cross country team three times. Prusi earned All-State honors three times and made the U.P. Dream Team last season. She also took first place in the Marquette County Relays and the WIN meet. At the UP Finals, she captured fourth. In track she earned UP Division 1 All State honors in the 3200 meter run as a junior. In 2019, she finished second in the 3200 meter run at the UP Finals.

Taylor Conner from Saugatuck High School in Saugatuck, Michigan, is a sophomore transfer from Oakland University where she competed in three meets in the 3,000 meter run for the indoor track & field team. She posted a season best 11:01.98 at the SVSU Classic. In high school, she finished seventh at the 2018 state meet to earn All-State honors. She also helped guide the team to second place in the state. Her personal best time set a new school record as well. Her track experience included earning All-Conference for three years as well as earning conference runner-up in the 3200 meter run. In 2018-19, she was named to the Holland All-Area team.

Danika Walters of Eben Junction Superior Central High School from Eben Junction, Michigan, will also join the team this fall. Walters competed in the Michigan Indoor Track Series and made it to the Championships in 2019. A member of the 2018 All Upper Michigan Dream Team, she won the Division 3 cross country finals. During the 2018 track season, she went undefeated for seven meets in a row, winning every 1600 meter run and 800 meter run during that span.

These runners join a program that finished fifth in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships and 11th in the Midwest Regional last year.