NMU signs eight players to Men's Soccer team

Northern Michigan University Men's Soccer and Head Coach David Poggi has signed eight newcomers to become Wildcats.

"This is a great group of eight players that we have added to our program," Poggi said. "Each one of them highlights specific needs to our team and should help us in a big way to reach our goals. We couldn't be happier with their decision to sign with NMU."

Kalvin Glodz played for York Community High School in Elmhurst, Illinois,l where he earned All-Conference and All-Academic. He also was named a Tournament Best 11. His team won the Hillner Classic, a Regional Title and finished among the top 15 in Illinois. He also played for the Sockers FC Chicago club team.

Casey Miller comes to NMU from St. Joseph High School. A two-sport athlete, he earned seven varsity letters combined in soccer and track & field. He was team captain for two years and earned three All-Conference Honorable Mention honors and two All-District teams. The team was both conference and district finalists. During the offseason, he was a member of the Jr. Irish S.C. club team.

Devin Nelson played for Plainwell High School where he earned varsity letters all four years for both soccer and track & field. Helping his team win conference championships four years in a row, he was named First Team All-Conference and First Team All-District three times. His sophomore year he also earned Second Team All-Region.

Leonardo Notarnicola comes to NMU from Kansas City Kansas Community College. Originally from Rome, Italy, he was a member of the final eight best team in Italy in 2016 while playing for Bologna FC.

Niko Scheibal lettered all four years at Minnetonka High School. In 2018, he helped lead his team to a state Semifinal appearance. During his career for Minnetonka, he earned All-Conference, All-Metro and Minnesota All-State honors. He was also a member of the Salvo SC club team.

Adam Przytula earned three varsity letters from Saint Patrick High School in Chicago, Illinois. He was the team captain the past two seasons and helped guide the team to fourth in the State, along with Super Sectional, Sectional and Regional championships. In 2018 he helped the team win Sectional, Regional and Conference Championships. He was also a member of the Sockers club team.

Cole Walgren competed for Kettle Moraine High School. He was named First Team All-Conference and First Team All-State during his career while helping guiding the team to the 2019 Wisconsin State Championship. He helped the squad to an 2018 Regional Semifinal and was the MRL 1 Champion. In addition to KMHS, he was played for the SC Wave club team.

Alex Weaver comes to NMU from Highline Community College in Des Moines, Washington. The two year NWACC All-Star was captain his last season. He attended Mount Rainier High School where he lettered all four years and was team captain his last two years. He was a Division 4A First Team All-League his last three seasons af MRHS. He capped his high school career by earning the United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award.

These eight newcomers will join a squad who reached their third straight Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament appearance and are coming off a school record for wins.