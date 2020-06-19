NMU hires Bruce Palmbaum as Men's Assistant Soccer Coach

Northern Michigan University Men's Soccer Head Coach David Poggi has named Bruce Palmbaum to be the new Assistant Coach.

"The Upper Peninsula suits me. I love this sport, and after a long time away from coaching in the NCAA, I am excited to work with student-athletes again," said Palmbaum. The success of the young soccer program has been remarkable, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to help Coach Poggi bring the NMU team to another level."

Palmbaum previously served as the Head Coach of the Reno Rattlers, a professional team out of Reno, Nevada. He also served as the Head Men's and Women's Soccer Coach for NCAA Division I University of Tulsa, leading the programs to a combined record of 44-36-12. Palmbaum holds a USSF A coaching license and also taught the Oklahoma state coaching license and coached in the Oklahoma state Olympic Development Program during his tenure leading the Golden Hurrican. He got his start in coaching with South Eugene High School in Eugene, Oregon where he was the Head Boy's Soccer Coach.

Palmbaum has spent the past 25 years working in software and real estate but stayed involved in coaching by leading club teams in the Sacramento, California area since 2002. Leading U19 boys and girls teams, he was responsible for trainings, demonstrating, physical education and game management. During this time, he also coached at the Vision Soccer Summer Camps from 2005-2010 and the Joe Champion Soccer Camps from 2012-2017.

Before his coaching days began, Palmbum played professionally for the Los Angeles Lazers of the American Soccer League, Fulham FC in the U.K. and SV Hoofddoorp in the Netherlands after playing at the University of Oregon and UCLA. He has a Bachelor's degree in Biology and a Masters degree in Administration

"I am thrilled to have Bruce join our family," Poggi said. "Bruce and I have a history of working together and are close friends. It is not often you are able to hire an assistant with his character and abilities at this level. His experience is going to help us immensely as we continue to climb up the conference standings. I look forward to the value Bruce is going to add as an assistant coach to our program, and as a member of the NMU community."

Palmbaum is familiar with NMU as his son Ryan is a member of the men's soccer team.