NMU has one All-American Diver at first day of National Championships

The Northern Michigan University men's and women's swim and dive teams completed their first full day of competition in the Division II National Collegiate Athletic Association Championships yesterday. The women finished the day with one All-American honor while the men had one swimmer receive Honorary All-American recognition.

STARTING OFF WITH DISTANCE

Junior Ondrej Zach (Rudolfov, Czech Republic) placed 11th in the men's 1000 yard freestyle with a time of 9:10.62, earning him an Honorary All-American honors. Participating for the women was Junior Gabriella Spajic (Sydney, Australia), who placed 22nd, finishing at 10:13.72.

ALL-AMERICAN FRESHMAN

Freshman Amanda Baird (Riverside, Calif.) placed fifth for the Wildcats in the women's 3-meter diving with 423.95 points. This earned the freshman the title of All-American.