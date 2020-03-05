NMU drops final game of lacrosse road trip

The Northern Michigan University lacrosse team concluded their road trip West to the Rocky Mountains with a battle at Colorado Mesa University. Ultimately, the Mavericks came out on top as the Wildcats fell 18-7 to the home team Wednesday night.

The women saw five goals against to start the half before Shannon Walus scored the first Wildcat goal of the game with 10:22 to play in the opening half.

The Mavericks would get three more back for the 8-1 score before Jessica Daniels net her fourth of the trip West, and first of the day, to cut the score to 8-2.

The two teams would enter the half with the Wildcats looking for the second half comeback, down 12-2.

The Wildcats scored two unanswered goals to start the second half as Emily Renfrew and Daniels both scored on free position shots. The Mavericks got one back before Renfrew scored her second of the night less than four minutes into the half to make it 13-5, CMU.

Aleya Speas scored off an assist from Amber Hope with 23:24 remaining in the second half to cut the Wildcat deficit to seven goals as NMU was outscoring their opponent 4-1 in the half.

Speas then scored her second of the night with 15:46 remaining after the Mavericks added two more to their total, making it 15-7 halfway through the second.

CMU would score three more for the 18-7 final, handing the Wildcats their third loss of the season.