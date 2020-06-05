NMU Women's Track and Field adds six recruits

Head Coach Jenny Ryan and the Northern Michigan University Track & Field team will add six exclusive newcomers for next season.

Ryan said of the class, "This incoming class will add depth and strength to many different events. Each of them will be great additions to their respective event groups. They are also all great people that will help continue our positive culture. We are very excited to have them become a part of our team."

Devin Hable attended Oshkosh West High School in Oshkosh, Wisconsin where she earned three All-Conference selections, including First Team honors in 2018 and 2019. She reached the state meet three times and was expected to accomplish the feat again before the season was cancelled. The team captain, she was a member of the 4x200 meter relay team to set a school record and helped two relays qualify for the New Balance Outdoor Nationals.

Mackenzie Lamphere transfers in from Spring Arbor University where she competed in the throwing events. In high school, she attended Jackson Christian High School and was the team captain her junior and senior year. She finished sixth at the 2019 MITS Indoor Championships, and at the MHSAA State Championships. In 2019, she was nominated as the 2019 SCAA Outstanding Athlete in the Field.

Jordan Parker comes to the team from Marengo Community High School in Marengo, Illinois.

Out of Canton, Michigan, Sydney Romps competed for Plymouth High School. She holds the school record in the 300-meter hurdles on her way to was the 2019 Regional Champion in the 300-meter hurdles. She was also a member of the school's hockey team.

Leah Root attended Haslett High School out of Haslett, Michigan. A team captain, she was a three-time state qualifier and earned all-region three times. Root was also a two-time all-league honoree.

Jovana Vukas comes to the team from Serbia where she has represented Team Serbia in International competition in both 2017-2018. At the 2016 Junior Olympics, she represented Serbia as well as a 2019 Cup Final winner for juniors in Serbia. Vukas received an award from the president of Serbia as the most successful sportswoman in the country.

Also joining the track & field team will be seven new cross country runners. More information can be found in a previous release.

This group of newcomers will add to a squad that placed fourth at the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Championships. The outdoor season was cancelled due to COVID-19.