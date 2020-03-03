NMU Women's Lacrosse falls in tight match to UCCS

The Northern Michigan University lacrosse team fell in an overtime battle at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Monday night, 9-8, behind a hat trick performance by Jessica Daniels and a last second thrilling goal by Aleyah Speas.

The Wildcats went up 3-0 early with two goals in the first 10 minutes from Ellie Bahr and Jessica Daniels. Emily Renfrew then put the team up three tallies with her shot at 17:53 of the first half.

Colorado Springs would net four unanswered goals of their own to enter the half up by one, 4-3.

They found another just 21 seconds into the second half but the Wildcats got back within one just minutes later for the 5-4 score. UCCS would score two more to go up 7-4 before NMU scored three straight behind goals from Aleya Septs and Daniels to tie things up at 7-7. Daniels, who scored the sixth and seventh Wildcat goals of the afternoon net the hat trick when her free position shot found the back of the net with 11:08 to play.

UCCS found another with 8:32 to play when their free position shot beat Cam Stilson in net to go up 8-7.

After battling for the equalizer late, Aleya Speas knotted things up at 8-all with just 2.9 seconds left on the clock to send things to overtime. It was her second goal of the game and eighth of the season.

UCCS would score in the sudden death overtime period for the 9-8 final as the Wildcats fall to 2-2 on the season.

Daniels led the team in shots with 10 total, including five on goal while Cam Stilson came up big with 10 saves in net.