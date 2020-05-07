NMU Volleyball announces six recruits

Northern Michigan University Volleyball Head Coach Mike Lozier has signed six newcomers for the upcoming 2020 season.

"We have a pretty large group coming in this fall, but we are confident that each player brings something positive to this program," Lozier said. "We always say we want talented players, but we also want athletes with good values, work ethic, and character. These girls embody all of those qualities. With them joining the team, its future is very bright!"

Ania Hyatt is from Cumberland, Wisconsin. Playing for Cumberland High School, Hyatt earned a total of nine varsity letters as a member of the volleyball, basketball and track & field teams. She became the first player in school history to reach 1,000 kills in her career on her way to earning First Team All-Conference honors the past two years. She also earned AVCA All-Region this past year.

Lozier says: "Ania is going to be an impact for our program in a multitude of ways. She is not only a talented volleyball player, but she has excelled greatly in the classroom."

From Cary, Illinois, Evynn Layshock played for the varsity team for four years at Cary-Grove Community High School. A four-year starter, she led the team in kills for the past three years and finished her career second in program history for kills. Layshock was named to the Jacobs Invite All-Tournament Team the past two seasons as well as earning Fox Valley All-Conference honors during the same span. In 2019, she earned Daily Herald All-Area honors after she helped guide the team to a Regional Championship and the Sectional Finals.

Lozier says: "Evynn was another later addition to this team, and we feel very lucky that she was still seeking the right fit when we saw her. Her dedication to the sport, and her personality are exactly what we are looking for when recruiting."

Meghan Meyer played for Lowell Senior High School in Ada, Michigan. A team captain, she has earned All-Region, All-Conference and All-State Team 1 honors during her career. She also helped guide her team to reach the state championship.

Lozier says: "Meghan is an incredibly versatile talent. Her personality fits our team's culture very well, and her skill set is one that will help strengthen our team's depth. I expect her to have an immediate impact."

Angelina Negron comes from South Elgin, Illinois where she played for South Elgin High School. Negron was named All-Conference and 1st Team All-Area while earning team Most Valuable Player honors. She also helped guide her team to a conference championship and second place in the state regional.

Lozier says: "Angie was our most recent commit. We are so grateful that during this tough time she had enough faith in our staff to make the decision to join us without coming on campus. We believe she has the skills that could impact us on the court right away."

A member of the Livonia-Stevenson High School team in Livonia, Michigan, Koryn Parmenter comes to the Wildcats after earning team Most Valuable Player honors. She was also recognized as All-Region and as a Scholar Athlete. Her team finished the year as District Champions.

Lozier says: "We are so excited to add Koryn to this team. She has the raw athleticism to be a special player for us. When we watched her compete in high school we knew we wanted her to be in our gym."

Jacqueline Smith comes to NMU from Saint Germain, Wisconsin and Northland Pines High School. A three-sport athlete who earned 11 varsity letters, she finished her volleyball career with over 2,000 kills and 1,000 digs. Team captain and team MVP the past two years, she was also named GNC Conference Player of the Year and earned First Team All-State the past two seasons. Her efforts helped guide the team to a regional championship this past year. Her sister, Lexi, has been a member of the NMU Women's Basketball team the past three seasons.

Lozier says: "We are so excited to have Jacqueline joining our squad. She has been impactful at every level she has competed, and I fully expect her to help our program from the moment she steps into the gym."

These six newcomers will join a team that reached the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Semifinals last year after upsetting Ashland University in the Quarterfinals.