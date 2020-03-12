NMU Swim and Dive season concludes with school record performance

The Northern Michigan University swim and dive teams' run at the NCAA Championships came to an end Thursday morning following the announcement from the NCAA on the cancellation of all postseason championship events for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletics year.

Both the men's and women's teams found great success through the morning preliminary session on Thursday prior to the cancellation of the remainder of events, including a new school record in the men's 400 medley relay and an honorary All-American honor from freshman Micah Currie on the 1-meter board.

DIVING HONORARY ALL-AMERICAN

Freshman Micah Currie finished 16th on the men's 1-meter board making him an Honorary All-American.

FAST RELAYS

The women's 200-yard freestyle relay placed 15th with a time of 1:35.80, as freshman Michaela Nelson (Sun Prairie, Wis.), freshman Meritxell Font Cantarero (Girona, Spain), freshman Julianna Engesser (South Elgin, Ill.), and junior Margaret Vaitkus (Munster, Ind.) earned all Honorary All-American honors.

The men's 200-yard freestyle relay also received Honorary All-American honors, swimming a 1:21.44 to place 16th. The team consisted of junior Amir Saman Khajegi (Mashhad, Iran), freshman Roberto Camera (Rozzano, Italy), freshman Ivan Amillo Escobedo (Valencia, Spain), and senior Lajos Budai (Kecskemet, Hungary).

An almost identical team of Budai, Camera, sophomore Filpe Lemos (Curitiba, Brazil), and Amillo Escobedo placed 13th in the 400-yard medley relay, hitting the wall at 3:15.34. This earned the team Honorary All-American honors while setting a new program record.

ADDITIONAL EVENTS

Also swimming in the preliminary round was, freshman Michaela Nelson (Sun Prairie, Wis.) in the 100-yard butterfly, junior Gabriella Spajic (Sydney, Australia) in the 400-yard individual medley, Budai and Amillo Escobedo in the 200-yard freestyle, and a team of freshman Jenna Joerger (Eagan, Minn.), sophomore Briana Arnold (Black Creek, Wis.), Font Cantarero, and Vaitkus in the 400-yard medley relay.