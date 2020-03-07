NMU Men fall in GLIAC Basketball Semifinal to Northwood

The Northern Michigan University men's basketball team's season ended one game shy of the tournament championship as they fell to fourth-seeded Northwood University Saturday night, 64-53.

The two teams battled hard with the Wildcats leading after the first 20 minutes of play but it was the Timberwolves who would come out on top when the final buzzer sounded at the end of 40 minutes.

Dolapo Olayinka had a strong first half, posting 18 points before being held to just three in the second half to come two points short of his career best. Adding 10 rebounds to his resume in the game, Olayinka picked up the double double as he led the team with six defensive rebounds and another four on the offensive side of the ball.

Redshirt-freshman Ben Wolf boasted 14 points in the game for second highest on the team.

FIRST HALF

The Wildcats went up 5-2 early on the Timberwolves as Ben Wolf and Dolapo Olayinka combined for the first two Wildcat baskets of the night. After allowing five straight points for the opposing team, the men hit two from Olayinka and Parcher for the 9-7 lead.

Nearly 10 minutes into the first half, Olayinka boasted eight of the team's 12 points.

After the Timberwolves went up 19-14, Wolf got his second basket of the night off a huge dunk, assisted by Olayinka.

The Timberwolves wold get another basket back to regain their three point lead before Sam Taylor cut the lead to one with a made layup inside the paint.

NMU jumped out to a six point lead, their largest of the game when Olayinka hit a layup with 1:28 to play for the 34-28 score.

Olayinka led the team with 18 points through the first 20 minutes of play. He also picked up three rebounds and a steal to help boost his team over the league foe as they went to the locker rooms for the halftime break.

Wolf posted the second most points as he had eight points, including two dunks in the opening half as well as an assist.

SECOND HALF

The Timberwolves tied things up right out of the gate before Ben Wolf hit a layup for his 10th point of the night and the 36-34 lead.

After NU went on a 9-2 run, Alec Fruin got the Wildcats back within three as they trailed the Timberwolves 43-40 with 12:10 to play in regulation.

With 4:22 to play, Ben Wolf hit another dunk to give the Wildcats 46 points, trailing Northwood by just three.

Xavier Jones hit a three pointer at the end but it was not enough as the Wildcats' season was cut short in the GLIAC semifinals by Northwood, 64-53.