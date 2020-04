NMU announces sports awards for 2019-2020

The Northern Michigan University Athletic Department presents the 2019-20 Wildcat Awards. This year, the awards will be presented through the next several days through social media and the official NMU Athletics website.

Awards will be presented through Monday, May 4, finishing with the the announcement of the Gildo Canale Outstanding Senior Award, Athletes of the Year, and Team of the Year.

RECORDING BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Myles Howard received the Best Record-Breaking Performance after he set a new school record for blocked shots in a career. Finishing with 226 blocks over his four years at NMU, Howard set the school record with his third block of the game against the University of Wisconsin Parkside on February 6 in the Berry Events Center. The senior broke the previous record of 212 set by NMU Athletics Hall of Famer Ricky Volcy.

MOST INFLUENTIAL/SUPPORTIVE FACULTY MEMBER

Dr. John Rebers, a biology professor at NMU, was named the Most Influential/Supportive Faculty Member this year. Rebers was nominated primarily for his efforts in December and January with NMU Football recruiting events. Rebers participated in five seperate events during those two months and was willing to spend up to three hours with prospective student-athletes and their families. According to Assistant Football Coach Scott McDougall, "Dr. Rebers always had a positive and light-hearted manner he would show up in and has a way to make prospective student-athletes feel right at home at NMU."

TEAM AWARDS

MEN'S BASKETBALL

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Sam Taylor, Myles Howard

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Dolapo Olayinka

NEWCOMER Noah Parcher

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Myles Howard

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Jessica Schultz

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Makaylee Kuhn

NEWCOMER Makaylee Kuhn

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Jessica Schultz

CROSS COUNTRY

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Katelyn Smith

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Anna Kelley

NEWCOMER Madison Malon

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Elise Longley

FOOTBALL

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Isaac Darkangelo

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Tyquan Cox

NEWCOMER Antonio Howard Jr.

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Brandon Lind

MENS'S GOLF

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Kurtis Fontinha

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Carter Mason

NEWCOMER Scott Spyra

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Chris Black

WOMEN'S GOLF

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Caro Els

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Abigail Boozer

NEWCOMER Taylor Hakala

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Gianna Gastrow

HOCKEY

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Griffin Loughran

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Nolan Kent

NEWCOMER Ben Newhouse

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Philip Beaulieu

LACROSSE

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Aleya Speas

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Shannon Walus

NEWCOMER Madeline Bittle

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Angelica Bogden

MEN'S NORDIC SKIING

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Mathias Aas-Rolid

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Daniel Streinz

NEWCOMER Maurus Grond

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Zavier Mansfield

WOMEN'S NORDIC SKIING

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Malin Boerjesjoe

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Nadine Matter

NEWCOMER Molly Miller

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Julie Ensrud

MEN'S SOCCER

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Nick Metcalfe

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Patrick Restum

NEWCOMER Francisco Espinoza

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Eric Suess

WOMEN'S SOCCER

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Caroline Halonen

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Natalie Stampfly

NEWCOMER Isabela Cardoso

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Brianna Frontuto

MEN'S SWIM & DIVE

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Lajos Budai

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Grant Combs

NEWCOMER Roberto Camera

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Jonas Reinhold

WOMEN'S SWIM & DIVE

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Rachel Helm

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Nicola Pasquire

NEWCOMER Michaela Nelson

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Jamie Kimble

TRACK & FIELD

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Paige Du Bois

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Megn Martin

NEWCOMER Jordan Butler

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Anna Kelley

VOLLEYBALL

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Lizzy Stark

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Hailey Wickstrom

NEWCOMER Lauren Van Remortel

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Alyssa Milski

NATIONAL TRAINING SITE WEIGHTLIFTING

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Taylor Turner

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Nate Lewis

NEWCOMER Jayda Jenkins

SCHOLAR ATHLETE Elizabeth Becker

NATIONAL TRAINING SITE WEIGHTLIFTING

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Alston Nutter

BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE Spencer Woods

NEWCOMER David Stepanian

SCHOLAR ATHLETE George Hooker