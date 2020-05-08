Monroe named WisBCA Division II Player of the Year

Michigan Tech senior Kyle Monroe has been named the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association's NCAA Division II Men's Player of the Year.

Monroe, a native of Green Bay, Wisconsin, earned a plethora of awards following his record-setting senior season. He was named an All-American by the NABC and the D2CCA. He was the D2CCA Midwest Region Player of the Year and First Team NABC All-Midwest Region. Monroe was the GLIAC Player of the Year while also receiving All-GLIAC First Team honors, the GLIAC Tournament MVP, and the GLIAC Player of the Week eight times in 2019-20.

Monroe set new career scoring records for Michigan Tech and the GLIAC while also breaking the single-game scoring record for Tech and the conference with 53 points at Grand Valley State on January 23. Monroe ended his career with 2,542 career points and racked up 1,875 points in regular season GLIAC contests over the course of his career to establish that new benchmark.

Monroe surpassed Michigan Tech's all-time career scoring record at Lake Superior State on February 15 which was set by Larry Grimes from 1968-72. Monroe led the GLIAC in scoring this year, averaging 23.0 points per game. He also wrapped up the year averaging 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Monroe connected on 50.3 percent of his shots from the field.

Rounding out the WBCA NCAA Players of the Year were Marquette University's Markus Howard in Division I, UW-Oshkosh's Adam Fravert in Division III, Wisconsin Lutheran College's Andrew Bruggink in Division III private schools, and UW-Milwaukee at Washington County's David Britton in junior colleges.