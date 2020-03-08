Monroe, White to GLIAC Men's Basketball All-Tournament Team

Michigan Tech had two players selected to the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team, following the conclusion of Sunday's Championship game. Senior forward Kyle Monroe and sophomore guard Owen White both earned spots on the team on the strength of three solid performances in the tournament. In addition, Monroe was chosen as the tournament Most Valuable Player.

Monroe, who hails from Green Bay, Wisconsin, averaged 21.3 points per game in the tournament and poured in a week high of 31 points in Sunday's 68-57 victory over Northwood in the title contest. Monroe tossed in 19 points and hauled down 12 rebounds in the quarterfinals against Saginaw Valley State in the SDC Gym. In addition, Monroe combined for 12 assists in the three games. Monroe garnered All-GLIAC First Team and Player of the Year honors when those awards were handed out Friday night. On the season, Monroe is now averaging 23.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game heading into the NCAA Midwest Region Tournament next weekend.

White, a native of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, average 19.0 points per game during Tech's three contests in the tournament. White led the Huskies attack on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals against Saginaw Valley State with 22 points and followed that up with a career high 27 points in Tech's semifinal victory at Grand Valley State. White averaged 6.7 rebounds per contest and combined for 20 boards in the tournament. He also dished out eight assists and blocked three shots. White is recording 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per night as he and the Huskies get set to compete in the NCAA National Tournament next weekend. White was picked for the GLIAC All-Defensive Team Friday night.

Michigan Tech is now 23-8 overall this season and advances to the Midwest Regional Tournament which begins Saturday (March 14). The opponent and tournament site will be revealed Sunday night during the NCAA Selection Show at 10:30 p.m. eastern time. The show can be watched at NCAA.com. The complete GLIAC All-Tournament team can be viewed by clicking on the link at the top of this release.