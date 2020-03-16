Michigan Tech's SDC closed through March 30

The Michigan Tech Student Development Complex, Gates Tennis Center, and Systems Control Nordic Waxing Center at the Recreation Trails closed on Monday, March 16 at 3 p.m. due to concerns over the COVID-19 health situation. The closure will last through March 30.

Earlier today, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered a closure of gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, and exercise studios. More information on the Governor’s executive order can be found on the Office of the Governor website.

The SDC closure includes:

Multipurpose room

Fitness center

Fitness studios

Swimming pool

MacInnes Student Ice Arena

Racquetball courts

Locker rooms

Saunas

The SDC’s academic and business offices, including the Ticket Office, common areas, labs, and research areas remain open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and Noon-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tech Trails remain open as well, but the OAP rental center at the Tech Trails will be closed along with the Systems Control Nordic Waxing Center.

More information about COVID-19 and Michigan Tech's response can be found at mtu.edu/covid-19.