Michigan Tech releases 2020-2021 Hockey schedule

Michigan Tech hockey will play its 100th year of hockey in 2020-21 and released its schedule for the historical season on Wednesday (May 6) in conjunction with the WCHA unveiling its composite schedule. The Huskies have 36 regular season games that include eight nonconference and 28 WCHA contests.

The 100th season begins against the University of Michigan on October 9-10 at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The Huskies and Wolverines met in the inaugural season in January 1921. The last time Michigan visited Houghton was October 2014.

Tech's first WCHA and road series is at Bemidji State on October 16-17. Lake Superior State comes to Houghton on October 23-24 for the first WCHA home games. The Huskies then travel to Clarkson for a matchup with the Golden Knights for the third straight season.

November begins with a trip to Alabama Huntsville (Nov. 6-7) followed by a home series against Ferris State (Nov. 20-21). A road series at Bowling Green wraps up the month on November 27-28.

The Huskies travel to the Berry Events Center on December 4 to begin the four-game season series against Northern Michigan. The two teams will meet in Houghton the following night. Minnesota State travels to Houghton the following weekend (Dec. 11-12).

Michigan Tech will open defense of its Great Lakes Invitational Title at Little Caesars against Michigan State. Dates have not yet been announced. Michigan and Harvard will meet in the second semifinal.

The New Year begins with back-to-back weekends in Alaska. The Huskies will play the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves on January 8-9 and then the Alaska Nanooks on January 15-16. Tech hosts Bemidji State on January 22-23 and then travels to Minnesota State on January 29-30.

The 2021 Winter Carnival opponent is Alabama Huntsville on February 5-6 to begin a seven-game homestand. Arizona State returns to the MacInnes Student Ice Arena for the second time in four seasons on February 12-13. The Huskies host the UAA Seawolves the following weekend (Feb. 19-20) and then wrap up the regular season against the NMU Wildcats on February 26 in Houghton and February 27 in Marquette.

Ticket options and pricing for the 100th year of Michigan Tech hockey will be announced at a later date.

2020-21 Michigan Tech Hockey Schedule

Oct. 9-10 Michigan

Oct. 16-17 at Bemidji State

Oct. 23-24 Lake Superior State

Oct. 30-31 at Clarkson

Nov. 6-7 at Alabama Huntsville

Nov. 20-21 Ferris State

Nov. 27-28 at Bowling Green

Dec. 4 at Northern Michigan

Dec. 5 Northern Michigan

Dec. 11-12 Minnesota State

TBA GLI (Michigan State)

TBA GLI (Michigan or Harvard)

Jan. 8-9 at Alaska Anchorage

Jan. 15-16 at Alaska

Jan. 22-23 Bemidji State

Jan. 29-30 at Minnesota State

Feb. 5-6 Alabama Huntsville (Winter Carnival)

Feb. 12-13 Arizona State

Feb. 19-20 Alaska Anchorage

Feb. 26 Northern Michigan

Feb. 27 at Northern Michigan

March 5-7 WCHA First Round

March 12-14 WCHA Semifinals

March 20 WCHA Championship

March 26-27 NCAA Regionals

April 9-11 NCAA Frozen Four