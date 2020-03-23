Michigan Tech closes Student Development Complex

The Michigan Tech Student Development Complex, Gates Tennis Center, and Systems Control Nordic Waxing Center at the Recreation Trails are now closed to student-athletes, students, and the public due to concerns over the COVID-19 health situation. University Images is also closed.

These closures are in compliance with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order issued Monday, March 23. The closures will continue through at least April 13.

The Tech Trails will remain open to those with memberships. Under the University’s Stay at Home Protocol, Tech Trails users must maintain social distancing of at least six feet.

UP Health System – Portage Rehab and Sports Medicine and Pharmacy will continue operating under regular hours.

More information about COVID-19 and Michigan Tech's response can be found at mtu.edu/covid-19.