Michigan Tech announces Men's Basketball Awards for 2019-2020

The Michigan Tech men's basketball program and Head Coach Kevin Luke are pleased to announce the 2019-20 team award winners. Senior guard Kyle Monroe, who was selected as the Ken Hamar Award for the Most Valuable Player, was one of five Tech players honored with team awards.

Monroe, a native of Green Bay, Wisconsin, earned a plethora of awards following his record setting senior season. Monroe was picked for NABC All-American and First Team NABC All-Midwest District honors, was a 2020 Division II Conference Commissioners Association Second Team All-American and Midwest Region Player of the Year. In addition, Monroe was the 2020 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year, First Team All-GLIAC, and the GLIAC Tournament Most Valuable Player. Monroe was chosen as the GLIAC Player of the Week eight times throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

Monroe set new career scoring records for Michigan Tech and the GLIAC while also breaking the single game scoring record for Tech and the conference with 53 points at Grand Valley State January 23. Monroe ended his career with 2,542 points and racked up 1,875 points in regular season conference contests over the course of his career to establish that new benchmark.

Monroe surpassed Michigan Tech's all-time career scoring record of 2,360 points, which was set by Larry Grimes from 1968-72, at Lake Superior State February 15. Monroe led the GLIAC in scoring this year, averaging 23.0 points per game. He also wrapped up the year averaging 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Monroe connected on 50.3 percent of his shots from the field.

Owen White, a sophomore guard from Rhinelander, Wisconsin, was the recipient of this year's Bill Gappy Award which goes to the Most Improved Player. White recorded 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per night this past season and was named to the GLIAC All-Defensive Team. White also earned a spot on the GLIAC All-Tournament Team following Tech's third tournament title. White averaged 19.0 points per game during Tech's three contests in the postseason. He led the Huskies attack in the quarterfinals against Saginaw Valley State with 22 points and followed that up with a career high 27 points in Tech's semifinal victory at Grand Valley State. White averaged 6.7 rebounds per contest and combined for 20 boards in the tournament. He also dished out eight assists and blocked three shots.

Tommy Lucca, a senior guard from Kingston, Illinois, was honored with the Harold Meese Sportsmanship Award for 2019-20. Lucca averaged 9.6 points per game and paced the GLIAC in assist to turnover ratio at 3.8. He was second in the conference in assists per game with 6.6 and in addition, hauled down 4.2 rebounds per game in 19 contests. Lucca earned GLIAC All-Academic Team honors for the third season in a row.

Eric Carl was tabbed as the Bob Olson Outstanding Newcomer Award winner for his play on the court during the 2019-20 season. Carl, a redshirt freshman guard from Kaukauna, Wisconsin, appeared in all 31 games for the Huskies, making a major impact off the bench. Carl averaged 15.6 minutes per game and scored a season high 15 points in Tech's 117-60 win over Algoma University (Ontario) December 21. He connected on 49.4 percent of his field goal attempts and cashed in 48.4 percent of his triple tries.

For the second season in a row, Kyle Clow was Tech's Scholastic Achievement Award honoree. Clow, a redshirt sophomore from Germantown, Wisconsin, is a Mechanical Engineering major and was also selected to the GLIAC All-Academic Excellence Team for his work in the classroom. Clow earned that honor the second consecutive year as well. Academic Excellence Teams are comprised of student-athletes that have a cumulative GPA of 3.50-4.0. Clow played in three games with one start before his season was cut short due to injury.

Michigan Tech closed the season 23-8 overall and finished second in the GLIAC North Division and third in the overall regular season standings. The Huskies defeated Northwood this past Sunday 68-57 to claim the 2020 GLIAC Tournament Championship, the third in program history.