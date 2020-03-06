Marquette's Karp MVP of Great Northern Conference Boys Basketball

On Friday (3/6/20), boys basketball coaches within the Great Northern Conference (GNC) met to select awards recipients for the 2019-20 season. Member schools within the GNC include Marquette, Escanaba, Gladstone, Kingsford and Menominee.

As team conference champions with a 7-1 record on the year, MSHS was well represented in each category and posted a clean sweep of the major awards. Below are the All-GNC awards recipients from the 2019-20 boys basketball season:

Player of the Year: Kameron Karp (Marquette)

Defensive Player of the Year: Drew Wyble (Marquette)

Coach of the Year: Brad Nelson (Marquette)

All-GNC First Team: Keagan Monroe (Menominee), Ty Lotterman (Marquette), Peyton Fedell (Escanaba), Rane Castor (Gladstone), Cam Ballard (Gladstone)

All-GNC Second Team: Carter Hudson (Escanaba), Cole Bracket (Kingsford), Aiden Bellisle (Menominee), Brandon Frazer (Escanaba), Drew Wyble (Marquette)

Special Mention: John Thomson (Marquette), Noah Ballard (Gladstone), Lincoln Sager (Marquette), Andrew Poupore (Kingsford)