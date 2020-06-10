Marquette Mountain Summer Volleyball League registration is open

Marquette Mountain is bringing back the summer volleyball league. Teams are able to register online at https://marquettemountain.com/volleyball/ starting June 8, 2020. The 2020 season officially begins the week of June 15, 2020 and ends the week of August 17, 2020.

“We’re incredibly excited to continue providing the community with the longstanding tradition of summer volleyball league!” said Andrew Farron, General Manager. “Since many of the players may not be skiers or snowboarders, we feel it is very important to share this recreation opportunity and amazing property with as many community members as possible.”

The cost to participate will be $250 per team which includes organization, court prep, brackets, trophies & awards. Teams can consist of 6-12 members and will need to submit all waivers before the first game. The team captains are required to attend a mandatory team meeting Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 5:30pm on the Marquette Mountain Tbar patio.

There will be three different leagues to best fit player experience levels:

C League teams will feature beginner/recreational players who will compete on Tuesdays.

B League teams will feature intermediate and somewhat competitive players who will compete on Wednesdays.

A League teams will feature advanced and very competitive players who will compete on Thursdays.

The games will be played on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting at 5:30pm, 6:30pm & 7:30pm. Teams will need to be available for any of those start times on their selected day of the week. Marquette Mountain is also offering FREE “Volleyball League Peace of Mind” for all registered players due to the current uncertainty.