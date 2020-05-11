Macy named head coach of Finlandia Women’s Hockey

Lindsay Macy has been named head coach of the Finlandia University women’s hockey team. She is set to begin her duties, Monday, May 11.

“I’m very pleased that Lindsay is taking over our program,” said athletic director Curtis Wittenberg. “Her playing, coaching and administrative experiences are going to be assets not only for the women’s hockey team but for Finlandia University as a whole. Lindsay brings energy and enthusiasm, which the program will benefit from.”

Macy comes to the Keweenaw from Idaho, where she started a AAA girl’s program for Coeur d’Alene Hockey Academy located in Coeur d’Alene, which was the only US program in the prestigious Canadian Sports School Hockey League.

Macy got her coaching start at her alma mater Owatonna High School (Owatonna, Minn.) where she coached in both the girl’s and boy’s JV and Varsity programs. Her coaching experience also includes coaching private lessons, small group lessons and running hockey schools for kids of all ages through her business, Lamplighters Hockey.

“I am excited to take over as the leader of a women’s hockey program that already has great athletes, administration and community support,” said Lacy. “I look forward to using my experience, excitement, and passion for the game to continue the process of creating a culture of success at Finlandia. It is my goal to use hockey as an avenue to help student athletes develop into positive role models and leaders at Finlandia, in their communities and amongst their families. I am looking forward to developing the women’s program at Finlandia and also continuing the development of grassroots hockey efforts in the area.”

Macy has a variety of expertise in the hockey world including, holding a level IV USA Hockey Coaching certifications, a level I USA Hockey Referee Certification and has served as the Assistant General Manager of CDA Hockey Academy while heading the girl’s program. It is clear Macy takes pride in growing the game for future generations.

Macy had a strong career at Owatonna High School where she amassed 413 points in 152 games. At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she scored 74 points in 66 games for the Badgers. Macy finished her collegiate career at Minnesota State University, Mankato. She scored 44 points in 62 games for the Mavericks.

Macy had a stint on the United States U-22 national team. After graduating from college, she played one season for the Minnesota Whitecaps of the Western Women’s Hockey League (WWHL). Macy helped the Whitecaps win the WWHL championship and reach the Clarkston Cup final.

Macy has a B.S. in Sports Management with a minor in Marketing from Minnesota State-Mankato.

Macy currently resides in White Bird, Idaho and will be making the move to the U.P. sometime this summer.