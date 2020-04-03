MTU's Trotter receives GLIAC Commissioner's Award

Michigan Tech women's basketball player Cassidy Trotter was one of six female recipients of the 2020 Winter GLIAC Commissioner's Award, announced Friday (April 2) by the conference office. Six male and six female student-athletes that excel academically and athletically are presented after the fall, winter, and spring athletic seasons with the award.

Trotter, a junior guard of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, led Tech in scoring thanks to a 12.3 points per game average. Trotter earned Second Team All-GLIAC accolades this past season and was a Second Team All-GLIAC and All-Defensive Team selection following the 2018-19 campaign. Trotter received GLIAC North Division Player of the Week honors in week six of this year. Trotter ranked fourth in the conference in free throw shooting percentage (85.1%), sixth in assists per game (3.7), and tied for first in steals per game (2.8).

Trotter recorded a new single game career high of 25 points against Ashland on January 4. She pulled down a career best 10 rebounds at Purdue Northwest January 11, and matched a career high of seven steals at home against Northern Michigan December 15. In the classroom, Trotter landed on the GLIAC All-Academic Excellence Team for the second consecutive season. Trotter is a Biological Sciences major.

The five other female student-athletes who received the Commissioner's Awards were Jodi Johnson of Ashland University, Sara Loomis of Ashland University, Cassidy Boensch of Grand Valley State University, Elli Kimes of Grand Valley State University, and Lauren Huebner of Saginaw Valley State University.

The six male student-athletes who received the award were Drew Noble of Ashland University, Bret Romanzak of Ashland University, Mortiz Bartels of Grand Valley State University, Alexander Porter of Grand Valley State University, Sam Black of Saginaw Valley State University, and Ryan Katulski of Wayne State University.