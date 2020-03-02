MTU's Monroe earns eighth GLIAC North Division Basketball Player of the Week

Michigan Tech senior forward Kyle Monroe has been named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division Player of the Week for the eighth time this season and the third consecutive week, announced by the conference office Monday. Monroe helped power the Huskies to a 91-61 win at rival Northern Michigan this past Thursday night in the regular season finale.

Monroe, who hails from Green Bay, Wisconsin, led all scorers Thursday night with 32 points, connecting on 11 of 20 shots from the field, including 6 of 8 from behind the three-point arc. Monroe also collected seven rebounds, dished out three assists, had two steals, and two blocked shots for the Huskies. In addition, Monroe established a new Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference career scoring record at the conclusion of the game. The GLIAC records are based on regular season conference games and during his four-year career, Monroe fired in 1,875 points in those contests.

Monroe leads the GLIAC in scoring this year, averaging 23.1 points per game. He ranks among the top 10 in three-pointers (67), free-throw percentage (78.4), free throws (109), total rebounds (193) and steals (41). He is ranked 19th nationally in scoring.

The Huskies, who are the No. 3 seed in the GLIAC Tournament, host Saginaw Valley State at the SDC Gym Tuesday night. The tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. eastern time.