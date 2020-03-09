MTU Men's Basketball learns about its opponent in NCAA D2 Regional

The Michigan Tech men's basketball team is headed to the NCAA Midwest Regional Tournament, which begins Saturday March 14 and runs through Tuesday March 17 at the University of Indianapolis. The Huskies secured an automatic bid by winning the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Sunday afternoon. Tech defeated Northwood University 68-57 in the title game and will make the programs 10th appearance in the NCAA National Tournament.

Michigan Tech is 23-8 overall and finished second in the GLIAC North Division and third in the overall regular season standings. Following the official announcement Sunday night by the national office, the Huskies will be the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region Bracket. Tech will battle Bellarmine University, the No. 5 seed out of the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The Knights enter the tournament with an overall record of 20-8 and finished tied for fourth in the GLVC regular season standings. The tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. eastern time.

This year's appearance will be the first for the program since the 2014-15 campaign. The Huskies advanced to the NCAA Midwest Regional Championship game in 2013-14. Tech earned an at-large berth that year and logged wins over Southern Indiana (75-70) and Indianapolis (82-76) before falling in the title game to Drury. This will be the ninth trip to the national tournament for Tech under Head Coach Kevin Luke.

The other matchups for the Midwest Regional bracket have the No. 1 seed Indianapolis (24-6) taking on the No. 8 seed Walsh University (25-6). The No. 2 seed in the bracket is Truman State (23-8) and they face the No. 7 seed Ferris State (27-6) in the opening round. Missouri St. Louis (27-6) is the three seed and will take on the sixth seed Southern Indiana (22-8) to round out the bracket.