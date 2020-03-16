Jurusik named Third Team All-WCHA, 20 Huskies to Academic Team

Michigan Tech goaltender Matt Jurusik has been named to the All-WCHA Third Team the league announced on Monday (March 16). The Huskies also led the league with 20 student-athletes named to the WCHA All-Academic Team.

Jurusik, a senior from La Grange, Illinois, ranked third in the WCHA in save percentage (.924), goals-against average (2.06), and wins (19). He ranked ninth in the nation with 2,702 career saves and ninth in the country this season with 19 wins.

Jurusik was named the WCHA Goaltender of the Month in December after he led the league with four wins. He held a .925 save percentage and 1.98 goals-against average and backstopped the Huskies to the Great Lakes Invitational title with 62 saves in the two games. He also earned GLI All-Tournament honors after Tech beat Michigan State and Michigan for the first time in tournament history to claim its 11th title.

Jurusik twice earned WCHA Goaltender of the Week honors. He stopped 39-of-40 shots in the season-opening sweep at Robert Morris and was also honored on March 9 after the first round of the WCHA Playoffs. Jurusik had 77 saves at Northern Michigan to begin the postseason, including his Michigan Tech personal best 43 saves in Game 2 in the 4-3 triple-overtime win. He ended his career not surrendering a goal in his last 69:08.

Jurusik started 33 games in his second season with the Huskies and played in his 100th collegiate game on February 1 at Alabama Huntsville. He is also a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award. Jurusik had 10 games where he made at least 30 saves with all 10 being Tech wins. He shutout Robert Morris on October 6 with 25 saves and Ferris State on February 15 with 36 saves.

The WCHA All-Academic Teams were also announced and 20 Huskies were honored:

• Robbie Beydoun (Jr., G, Plymouth, Mich.)

• Trenton Bliss (So., F, Appleton, Wis.)

• Raymond Brice (Sr., F, Houghton, Mich.)

• Alec Broetzman (So., F, Hudson, Wis.)

• Tyrell Buckley (So., D, Penticton, B.C.)

• Seamus Donohue (Jr., D, North Oaks, Minn.)

• Eric Gotz (So., D, Hermantown, Minn.)

• Brian Halonen (So., F, Delano, Minn.)

• Todd Kiilunen (Sr., D, Brighton, Mich.)

• Mitch Meek (Jr., D, Victoria, B.C.)

• Justin Misiak (Jr., F, St. Clair Shores, Mich.)

• Zach Noble (So., F, Toms River, N.J.)

• Tommy Parrottino (So., F, Rochester Hills, Mich.)

• TJ Polglaze (So., F, Beloit, Wis.)

• Greyson Reitmeier (Jr., F, Nakusp, B.C.)

• Tyler Rockwell (Jr., D, San Jose, Calif.)

• Marcus Russell (Jr., F, Traverse City, Mich.)

• Alex Smith (Sr., F, Edmonton, Alta.)

• Colin Swoyer (So., D, Hinsdale, Ill.)

• Cooper Watson (Jr., D, Appleton, Wis.)

A total of 161 student-athletes, representing all 10 WCHA Men's League institutions, earned 2019-20 WCHA All-Academic Team honors. To be eligible for selection, a student-athlete must have completed one year of eligibility at his present institution prior to the current academic year with a grade point average of 3.0 or above for the prior two semesters or three quarters, or may qualify if his overall GPA is 3.0 or better for all terms at his present institution.

The All-WCHA teams are listed below. The three All-WCHA First Team forwards are now finalists for the 2019-20 WCHA Offensive Player of the Year, the two All-WCHA First Team defensemen are candidates for the Defensive Player of the Year and the six players on the All-Rookie Team are eligible for Rookie of the Year. Those honors will be announced Tuesday, March 17.

All-WCHA First Team

Marc Michaelis F Sr. Minnesota State

Adam Brady F Sr. Bemidji State

Steven Jandric F Jr. Alaska

Connor Mackey D Jr. Minnesota State

Alec Rauhauser D Sr. Bowling Green

Dryden McKay G. So. Minnesota State

All-WCHA Second Team

Griffin Loughran F So. Northern Michigan

Parker Tuomie F Sr. Minnesota State

Max Humitz F Sr. Lake Superior State

Tommy Muck D Sr. Bemidji State

Philip Beaulieu D Sr. Northern Michigan

Zach Driscoll G Jr. Bemidji State

All-WCHA Third Team

Connor Ford F Jr. Bowling Green

Owen Sillinger F So. Bemidji State

Darien Craighead F Sr. Northern Michigan

Elias Rosén D Fr. Bemidji State

Ian Scheid D Sr. Minnesota State

Matt Jurusik G Sr. Michigan Tech

WCHA All-Rookie Team

Lucas Sowder F Minnesota State

Louis Boudon F Lake Superior State

Nathan Smith F Minnesota State

Elias Rosén D Bemidji State

Jake Willets D Ferris State

John Hawthorne G Northern Michigan