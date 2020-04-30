Island Resort Golf Championship in Harris postponed

The Island Resort Championship at Sweetgrass scheduled for June 19-21, 2020 has been postponed.

The LPGA has delayed its season opening events until July 2020, which includes all Symetra Tour events. The Island Resort Championship Committee and the Symetra Tour are looking at possible dates in September that may open up for the tournament.

The Island Resort Championship is entering its 10th annual event this year and the Committee is hoping the 2020 event can be staged. All sponsors, volunteers, housing hosts and the public will be informed as new information is received.