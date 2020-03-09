Iron Mountain's Wonders named Mid Peninsula Conference Boys Basketball Player of the Year

NEGAUNEE, Mi. 2019-20 Mid-Peninsula Conference
Boys Basketball All Conference Team

Player of the Year - Foster Wonders Iron Mountain ~ Grade 11
1st Team School Grade

Marcus Johnson Iron Mountain 12
Jakson Sager Negaunee 12
Jason Waterman Negaunee 12
Drew Lindberg Negaunee 12
Zach Carlson Westwood 10

2nd Team School Grade
Cam Ballard Gladstone 11
Jacob Kugler Ishpeming 12
Schyler Andersen Manistique 12
Rane Castor Gladstone 11
James Harnick Gwinn 11

Honorable Mention School Grade
Taylor Dellangelo Westwood 12
Tony Feira Iron Mountain 12
Ty Alderton Westwood 12
Breck Bell Ishpeming 12
Noah Ballard Gladstone 12

All Defensive Team School Grade
Drew Dushane Negaunee 12
Marcus Johnson Iron Mountain 12
Zach Carlson Westwood 10
Jared St. John Gladstone 12
Alex Munson Negaunee 12

Honorable Mention School Grade
