Humitz named LSSU's top senior male athlete

Max Humitz has been awarded the 2019-20 Cliff Everett Trophy as the department's top senior male athlete, as voted on by the LSSU head coaches.

The Cliff Everett Trophy is given to the "senior male athlete, who in the opinion of his coaches and the Athletic Awards Committee, has contributed most toward the advancement of athletics. This trophy is in tribute to the furtherance of clean living, good character, better health, self-discipline, hard endeavor, good sportsmanship, and strong bodies - invaluable attributes for the highest attainment in all the worthy battles of life."

Humitz, a kinesiology major from Livonia, Mich., set career highs in goals with 22 and points with 35 while also adding 13 assists. The captain led the Lakers in goals and points, and was tied for second among all WCHA players in goals this season. Humitz, who was named to the All-WCHA Second Team, was tied for fourth among WCHA players in points as he reached the 30-point plateau for the second straight season. Humitz was tied for the team lead in power play goals and ranked second among his teammates in shorthanded goals. Additionally, the forward led the team and all WCHA players in shots on goal with 159. The Michigan native posted 12 multi-point games throughout the season, four of which were multi-goal games.

On Jan. 24, Humitz became the 51st Laker all-time to record 100 career points and on Feb. 21, Humitz became the 22nd Laker all-time to reach 60 career goals. Humitz ended his time as a Laker with 111 points (64 goals, 47 assists) in 149 games.

A nominee for the Hobey Baker Award and a Top 10 Finalist for the Senior CLASS Award, Humitz ended his career as the WCHA's No. 2 post-realignment goal-scorer with 64 goals. Humitz has also been honored with the hockey team's Most Valuable Forward Award, Most Valuable Player Award, and the Soo Blueliner Award for the 2019-20 season.

Humitz will continue his hockey career with the Detroit Red Wings American Hockey League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, as he signed a professional contract with the team for the 2020-21 season.

This year's nominees for the Cliff Everett Trophy included Ke'Montrece Collins, the First Team All-GLIAC men's basketball player, and Joe Gilman, the reigning First Team All-GLIAC men's tennis player.