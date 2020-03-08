Halvorson tosses first no-hitter in Bay Baseball history

Tanner Halvorson (SO, Eau Claire, WI) threw the first ever complete game no-hitter in program history, leading the Bay College Norse (2-1) to a 9-0 victory over Alice Lloyd College on Sunday morning.

The game was shaping up to be a classic pitcher's duel as the two teams went scoreless through four innings. The Norse finally broke through in the fifth with a two-out rally. Carson Shea (FR, Gladstone, MI) reached on an error, and went in motion three pitches later. Lucas Weinert (SO, Gladstone, MI) took advantage of the situation, hitting a hard ground ball through the vacated right side of the infield, sending Shea to third. David Ibn Ezra (FR, Tel Aviv, Israel) got the big hit, lining a ball that went of the tip of the third baseman's glove and into left. Ben Snyder (SO, Powers, MI ) followed that with a single to left to bring in a second run in the game.

The Norse added to their lead in the sixth when Dane VanDenHeuvel (SO, Norway, MI) launched a triple to deep left, and then scored on Richard Wayka's line drive base hit to center. With two outs Weinert skied a double to left that plated two runs, and he would touch the plate on Snyder's second RBI single of the day.

Bay College added three more in the seventh. Shea drove in a run on a single, Alex Morehouse (SO, Sugar Island, MI) scored on a wild pitch, and the Norse took advantage of an error to bring Shea around.

The nine runs were much more than Halvorson would need, however. In his first outing of the season he was dominant, striking out 16 batters and walking just three in the no-hit bid. The Eagles only threat came in the fourth when they would draw a lead off walk, and Halvorson would hit his only batsman of the game, setting runners on first and second with no outs. The following hitter bunted a line drive that went passed the pitcher's mound and was fielded by Morehouse at short, who quickly turned towards third to throw out the lead runner. After a shallow fly ball to right, Halvorson struck out the final batter of the inning. Halvorson needed 105 pitches to finish the complete game, no-hit, shutout.

"Tanner [Halvorson] was absolutely on his game today," said Head Coach Mike Pankow. "He had fantastic control and did a great job of recognizing weaknesses in the opposing hitters. I am pleased with the start of this season, especially after the mental mistake in game one yesterday. This group has proven that they can move past and learn from those mistakes, and continue to improve. If we continue on this path, there are some good things to come."

After a crafty performance for the first four innings, Corey Cornett (JR, Wellington, KY) took the loss on the mound, giving up six runs, three earned, on seven hits and one walk, while striking out four.

Shea, Weinert, Ibn Ezra, and Snyder all recorded multi-hit games, as Weinert and Snyder ended with two RBI apiece.

The Norse continue their spring break trip on Monday at Dodgertown in Vero Beach. They will face Hagerstown Community College at 1 pm and Miami University-Hamilton at 4 pm.