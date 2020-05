Green Bay Packers 2020 schedule

Green Bay Packers schedule 2020

(central time)

PRESEASON

Week One - ARIZONA

Week Two - CLEVELAND

Week Three - at N.Y. Giants

Week Four - at Kansas City

REGULAR SEASON

Sunday, Sept. 13 - at Minnesota FOX 12 pm

Sunday, Sept. 20 - DETROIT FOX 12 pm

Sunday, Sept. 27 - at New Orleans NBC 7:20 pm

Monday, Oct. 5 - ATLANTA ESPN 7:15 pm

Week Five is the Bye Week

Sunday, Oct. 18 - at Tampa Bay FOX 3:25 pm

Sunday, Oct. 25 - at Houston FOX 12 pm

Sunday, November 1 - MINNESOTA FOX 12 pm

Thursday, Nov. 5 - at San Francisco FOX/NFL NETWORK 7:20 pm

Sunday, Nov. 15 - JACKSONVILLE FOX 12 pm

Sunday, Nov. 22 - at Indianapolis FOX 12 pm

Sunday, Nov. 29 - CHICAGO NBC 7:20 pm

Sunday, Dec. 6 - PHILADELPHIA CBS 3:25 pm

Sunday, Dec. 13 - at Detroit FOX 12 pm

Dec 19 or 20 - CAROLINA TBA

Sunday, Dec. 27 - TENNESSEE NBC 7:20 pm

Sunday, Jan. 3 - at Chicago FOX 12 pm