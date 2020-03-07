Grand Valley, Ashland dominate GLIAC Women's Basketball teams

Grand Valley St. senior center Cassidy Boensch was selected the 2019-20 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Women's Basketball Player of the Year for the second consecutive season following voting conducted by the league's head coaches. Saginaw Valley State guard Kaitlyn Zarycki was named GLIAC Freshman of the Year, while Ashland's Kari Pickens earned GLIAC Coach of the Year accolades

PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Cassidy Boensch |Sr.| Center | Grand Valley St.

Grand Valley State senior center Cassidy Boensch has been named GLIAC Player of the Year for the second consecutive season after leading the Lakers to a 26-2 overall and 18-2 GLIAC record in 2019-20. The Au. Gres, Mich native was named GLIAC South Player of the Week on five occasions throughout the season, highlighted by a week against Parkside and Purdue Northwest where she scored 58 points, grabbed 25 rebounds, and blocked seven shots in just 42 minutes played across the two contests. Boensch led the GLIAC in rebounding (9.2), blocked shots (3.2), free-throws made (130), and double-doubles (14), while ranking second in points per game (20.1) and field goal percentage (58.2%). The senior also anchored the GVSU defense that was second in the nation in scoring defense (49.0 points per game allowed), third in blocked shots (6.3), and sixth in three-point field goal defense (25.2%). Boensch became the all-time leading shot-blocker in program history (286 blocks) on Feb. 20 at Northern Michigan and is currently second in rebounds (969 rebounds) and third in points scored (1,792).

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR - Kaitlyn Zarycki | Fr. | Guard | Saginaw Valley St.

Kaitlyn Zarycki had a standout first season for the Cardinal Women's Basketball team. The 5-8 guard from Niles, Michigan led Saginaw Valley in scoring with an average of 13.4 ppg, adding 4.6 rpg and 2.6 apg in her 29 games played. Zarycki recorded double-digit scoring figures in 20 games and had over 20 points in six contests, leading Saginaw Valley State University to its first GLIAC Tournament since the 2016-17 campaign.

COACH OF THE YEAR - Kari Pickens | 2nd Season | Ashland

Ashland University head coach Kari Pickens has led the Eagles to a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship and a 29-0 overall record in just her second season at the helm. Ashland is 58-3 under Pickens to date, and she is Ashland's third GLIAC Coach of the Year, following Sue Ramsey (2011-12) and Robyn Fralick (2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18). Pickens is just the second woman in conference history to be named both GLIAC Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, joining Dawn (Zarling) Plitzuweit.

Below are the complete all-conference teams:

2019-20 GLIAC Women's Basketball Postseason Awards & All-Conference Teams

Player of the Year:

Cassidy Boensch - Grand Valley St.

Freshman of the Year:

Kaitlyn Zarycki - Saginaw Valley State

Coach of the Year:

Kari Pickens - Ashland

2019-20 All-GLIAC First Team

Name School Year Pos. Hometown

Cassidy Boensch Grand Valley St. Sr. C Au Gres, Mich.

Jodi Johnson Ashland Sr. G/F Wadsworth, Ohio

Sara Loomis Ashland Sr. F Malvern, Ohio

Riley Blair Ferris St. Sr. G Dearborn, Mich.

Renee Stimpert Ashland Sr. G Ashland, Ohio

Adrienne Anderson Ferris St. Jr. G Ypsilanti, Mich.

Jessica Schultz Northern Michigan Sr. F/C Mineral Point, Wis.

Alyssa Nelson Parkside So. G New Berlin, Wis.

Jenn DeBoer Grand Valley St. Sr. G Byron Center, Mich.

Maddie Dailey Grand Valley St. Sr. F Hastings, Mich.

2019-20 All-GLIAC Second Team

Taylor Stephen Parkside Sr. G Connersville, Ind.

Kaitlyn Zarycki Saginaw Valley St. Fr. G Niles, Mich.

Sadia Johnson Wayne State Sr. G Kalamazoo, Mich.

Mallory McCartney Ferris State Fr. G Saginaw, Mich.

Cassidy Trotter Michigan Tech Jr. G Beaver Dam, Wis.

Hallie Heidmann Ashland So. G Cincinnati, Ohio

Nastassia Chambers Wayne St. Sr. G Ypsilanti, Mich.

Ellie Mackay Michigan Tech So. G Novi, Mich.

Karlee Pireu Ashland Jr. F Massillon, Ohio

Carolina Rahkonen Parkside Sr. G/F Espoo, Finland

2019-20 GLIAC All-Defensive Team

Cassidy Boensch Grand Valley St. Sr. C Au Gres, Mich.

Adrienne Anderson Ferris State Jr. G Ypsilanti, Mich.

Jodi Johnson Ashland Sr. G/F Wadsworth, Ohio

Sara Loomis Ashland Sr. F Malvern, Ohio

Taylor Stephen Parkside Sr. G Connersville, Ind.

Jessica Schultz Northern Michigan Sr. F/C Mineral Point, Wis.

Maddie Dailey Grand Valley St. Sr. F Hastings, Mich.

Victoria Hedemark Grand Valley St. Sr. G Dansville, Mich.

Sam Cherney Wayne State So. F Farmington Hills, Mich

Taryn Taugher Grand Valley St. Gr. G Freeland, Mich.