Gervais named Lake Linden-Hubbell Varsity Football Coach

Lake Linden-Hubbell Schools is proud to name Brett Gervais as its next head football coach.

Brett is a 2011 graduate of Lake Linden-Hubbell where he was an outstanding all-around athlete excelling in football, basketball and track and earning the schools outstanding senior athlete award. Brett went on to play 4 years of football at Michigan Tech as a defensive back earning numerous awards including Division II All American, Academic All American, and First Team All GLIAC to name a few.

Brett has been an assistant coach for the Lakes for the last 3 years. Brett lives in Lake Linden with his wife Megan.

“We are very excited to have Brett return to his alma mater and continue our strong football tradition and lead it into the new era of 8-man football,” Athletic Director Jack Kumpula.