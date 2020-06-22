Former MTU Hockey Player gets four awards from NHL team

Former Michigan Tech hockey player Matt Roy received four team awards for his performance with the Los Angeles Kings in 2019-20 the team announced last week. Roy was honored with the Mark Bavis Memorial Award for Best Newcomer and was also named the Outstanding Defenseman, the top Defensive Player, and Unsung Hero.

The Unsung Hero Award was voted on by his King's teammates and the other three were selected by the media that covers the Kings.

Roy was one of only four NHL rookies to play in every game, appearing in 70. He scored four goals and added 14 assists.

Roy led the Kings and was fourth amongst NHL rookies with a plus-16 rating. He was also fourth amongst NHL rookie defensemen with 112 shots and 13th amongst all rookies with an ice time average of 18:07 per game. Roy led the team with 100 blocked shots and was third with 132 hits.

LA's season ended on March 12 when the NHL suspended play due to COVID-19. The league is planning to resume the season with the top 24 teams in the standings. The Kings were 29-41-6 in 2019-20 and are 28th in the standings.

Roy was a seventh-round (194th overall) selection of the Kings at the 2015 NHL Draft and played 115 games over three seasons (2014-17) with the Huskies, recording 55 points on 12 goals and 43 assists before signing after his junior season on March 27, 2017. Roy was Tech's team leader in assists with 21 as a junior and had the assist on the game-winning goal six times. He was a two-time All-WCHA selection.

Roy received his diploma from Michigan Tech in December 2019 after he completed his bachelor of science in sports and fitness management. He was also recently named the LA Kings NHLPA representative.