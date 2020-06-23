Ford stepping down as Lions owner, daughter taking over

Martha Firestone Ford is stepping down as principal owner of the Detroit Lions.

The Lions announced that Ford's daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, is taking over as the team's principal owner and chairman. The 94-year-old Ford says it's been a great honor for her family to be associated with the Lions and the NFL, and that Hamp will provide superb leadership.

Ford had been in charge of the Lions since 2014, when her husband, William Clay Ford, died. The 68-year-old Hamp has been one of the team's vice chairmen during her mother's ownership.

