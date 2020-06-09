Finlandia's Bent earns Academic All-American Honors

Senior Denia Bent has been selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-American Division III Softball second team.

Bent is the first Finlandia student-athlete in any sport to be recognized.

Bent had a 3.80 G.P.A. majoring in Graphic Design. She finished her career with four season records and was ranked among the top 5 career in 17 hitting and pitching categories.

Bent is the all-time leader in assists (233), hit by pitch (33), on-base percentage (.588), runs (155) and walks (75). She was a three-time All-ACAA first team selection, two-time FastPitch News Pre-Season All-American and a two-time FastPitch News All-American. Bent led NCAA Division III in runs per game (1.55 in 2018) and least walks per seven innings (0.17 in 2019).

Matt Farrell – Finlandia softball head coach

“To be recognized as one of the top NCAA women's softball student-athletes in the nation is a testament to Denia's character, intelligence, and athletic ability. She led by example in the classroom and on the playing field every year at Finlandia. This award is well-deserved and she will go down as one of the finest student-athletes in school history.”