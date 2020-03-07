Finlandia softball wins twice to end Florida trip

Seniors Denia Bent and Makenna Gorham had at least four hits each as the Finlandia University softball team (4-10) notched a sweep, Saturday at Century Link Field.

Finlandia 11, SUNY-Delhi (2-6) 3

SUNY-Delhi jumped out quick scoring two runs in the first inning. In the bottom half of the inning, Bent singled and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt.

Senior Emily Nguyen singled to score Bent to make it 2-1. Finlandia used eight hits to score nine runs in the second inning to seal the game.

For Finlandia, Bent had four hits while sophomore Rheanna Bain and Gorham had two hits each. Freshman Briza Saucedo (2-3) gave up four hits, three runs, walked two and struck out six in five innings.

For SUNY-Delhi, Katelynn Rose (1-4) gave up nine hits, 10 runs with seven earned and struck out two in 1.3 innings.

Finlandia 9, Martin Luther (2-4) 0

In the first inning, singles from Bent and Bain put them at third and second, respectively. Nguyen grounded out to score Bent and move Bain to third.

Gorham ripped a single to left field to plate Bain. The Lions would score seven runs over the next three innings to pull away.

For Finlandia, junior Kyndell Coffman and Gorham had two hits, two runs and two RBI’s apiece. Bent (1-3) threw a five-hitter with a walk and a strikeout in five innings.

For Martin Luther, Morgan Palubicki (1-2) gave up 12 hits, nine runs with seven earned and walked one in four innings.

Finlandia is off until Wednesday, Mar. 18 when they play Bethany Lutheran and Concordia Moorhead. The games are scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., CST respectively.