Finlandia softball player earns Academic All-Disitrict honors

Senior Denia Bent has been selected to the Google Cloud Academic All-District 6 first team, as presented by CoSIDA.

Bent is the second Finlandia student-athlete in any sport to be selected in school history. She joins Haley Makela (W. Soccer – 2018). Bent, the only player from a Michigan school to make it, is now on the Academic All-American ballot.

To be eligible, student-athletes must be of sophomore standing and have at least a 3.30 cumulative G.P.A.

Bent has a 3.80 G.P.A. majoring in Graphic Design. She finished her career with four season records and was ranked among the top 5 career in 17 hitting and pitching categories.

Bent is the all-time leader in assists (233), hit by pitch (33), on-base percentage (.588), runs (155) and walks (75). She was a three-time All-ACAA first team selection, two-time FastPitch News Pre-Season All-American and a two-time FastPitch News All-American. Bent led NCAA Division III in runs per game (1.55 in 2018) and least walks per seven innings (0.17 in 2019).