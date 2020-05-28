Finlandia dominates ACAA All-Academic Team

The Finlandia University women’s basketball team made their presence known on the American Collegiate Athletic Association (ACAA) All-Academic team. Members of the ACAA are Finlandia, Mills, Mount Mary, Pine Manor, Pratt Institute, SUNY Delhi, UC Santa Cruz and Valley Forge.

The Lions had the most All-Academic selections (5) and tied for the most overall (7). Earning ACAA All-Academic (3.50 G.P.A. or higher) was senior Molly Berg (3rd time), sophomore Harlee Froberg, sophomore Katie Loman, sophomore Katie Lundeen and senior Taylor Pertile (3rd time). Honor Roll (3.50 G.P.A. or higher) went to senior Mia Glenn (2nd time) and sophomore Toria Nagy.

To be eligible, student-athletes must be of at least sophomore standing and have at least a 3.25 cumulative G.P.A.

Berg has a 3.85 G.P.A. majoring in Applied Sports Management. She played in all 27 games averaging 4.25 points and 2.33 assists per game. Berg is one of only three players with 300+ career assists and ranks among the top 10 in games played (100).

Froberg has a 3.86 G.P.A. majoring in Nursing. She played in 26 games averaging 6.08 points and 6.23 rebounds per game. Froberg led the team with 24 blocked shots.

Glenn has a 3.38 G.P.A. majoring in Business Sports Management. She played in 12 games and a career day with six points and nine rebounds against Great Lakes Christian (Jan. 9).

Loman has a 3.94 G.P.A. majoring in Nursing. She played in 24 games averaging 2.58 points and 2.58 rebounds per game.

Lundeen has a 3.85 G.P.A. majoring in PTA (Physical Therapist Assistant). She played in 25 games averaging 17.08 points and 7.76 rebounds a game per game. Lundeen led the ACAA in field goal percentage (.497), was second in scoring and third in free throw percentage (.793). She was ACAA All-Tournament and All-ACAA first team.

Nagy has a 3.41 G.P.A. majoring in PTA. She played in 21 games and was a key player off the bench for the Lions.

Pertile has a 3.61 G.P.A. majoring in Applied Sports Management. She played in 27 games averaging 5.22 points per game. Pertile ranks among the top 10 in school history in games played (98)