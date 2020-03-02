Finlandia Women's Basketball earns conference recognition

Head coach Mariah Dunham and sophomores Katie Lundeen and Carsyn Osterman earned American Collegiate Athletic Association (ACAA) honors. Members of the ACAA are Finlandia, Mills, Mount Mary, Pine Manor, Pratt Institute, SUNY Delhi, UC Santa Cruz and Valley Forge.

Lundeen was named to the All-ACAA first team and Osterman earned second team honors. Dunham was named ACAA co-coach of the year.

Lundeen averaged 17.1 points and 7.8 rebounds a game while shooting 49.7% from the floor and 79.3% from the line. She led the ACAA in field goal percentage, was second in scoring and third in free throw percentage.

Osterman averaged 9.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and two steals a game while shooting 80% from the line. She led the ACAA in assists and was second in free throw percentage.

Dunham had a record-breaking year as the Lions went 16-11 and won the ACAA Tournament, the first conference title in school history. Along the way, FinnU set the school winning streaks for home (12) and overall (11). The 16 wins are the most since 2004-05 and the first winning season in five years.

In the ACAA Tournament, Osterman was named MVP and joined Lundeen on the all-tournament team.

Osterman averaged 13 points, 10.5 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and blocked two shots a game while shooting 87.5% (14-of-16) from the line. She had 11 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists vs. Pine Manor (Feb. 29), only the second triple double in ACAA Tournament history.

Lundeen averaged 13 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 71.4% from the line. She had 17 points and 11 rebounds against UC-Santa Cruz (Mar. 1).