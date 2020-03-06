Finlandia Softball splits two games in Florida

Seniors Denia Bent and Makenna Gorham had five each as the Finlandia University softball team (2-10) picked up a split, Thursday at Century Link Field.

Clark (4-3) 10, Finlandia 2

Clark struck first getting a run in the first inning. In the top of the third, sophomore Jaden Matthews walked, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and third on an error. Matthews would score on a throw down to second.

The Cougars scored three in the third inning for a 4-1 lead. In the fourth inning, senior Emily Nguyen doubled and scored on a double from Gorham. Clark would score six over the next three innings to put the game away.

For Finlandia, Gorham had three hits. Senior Kassandra Avila (0-2) gave up 10 hits, 10 runs with seven earned, walked four and struck out two in 5.3 innings.

For Clark, Christina Kopacz had three hits. Isabella DiOrio (4-0) gave up seven hits, two runs, walked two and struck out two in six innings.

Finlandia 24, Lehman (0-2) 2

Finlandia scored 17 runs in the first inning and was never challenged.

For Finlandia, Bent had four hits, scored two runs and drove in three runs and senior Harlie Caster had three hits, scored three runs and drove in five runs. 10 players had hits with seven at two or more.

Frannette Fernandez (1-1) gave up three hits, one run which was unearned and struck out four in three innings.

For Lehman, Xiomara Feliz-Urena had two hits. Katherine Perez-Hernandez (0-1) gave up 22 hits, 24 runs with 16 earned, walked six and struck out one in five innings.

Finlandia closes spring break, Saturday, March 7 against SUNY-Delhi and Martin Luther. The games are scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., respectively.