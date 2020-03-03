Finlandia Softball loses twice in Florida

Senior Denia Bent had four hits as the Finlandia University softball team (1-7) fell twice, Monday morning at Century Link Field.

Drew (2-3) 17, Finlandia 12

Drew got off to a quick start scoring four runs in the first two innings. In the bottom of the second inning, Finlandia scored five runs off the Rangers to take a 5-4 lead.

Drew responded with three runs in the third. In the bottom half, senior Kassandra Avila, senior Harlie Caster and junior Kyndell Coffman singled to load the bases with one out.

Sophomore Frannette Fernandez ripped a double to clear the bases. Following a single from junior Cassy Lopez, Bent doubled to drive in Fernandez and make it 9-7, Lions.

Drew took advantage of two errors and five hits to score five runs in the fifth. In the bottom of the fifth, Coffman singled and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Bent walked and sophomore Rheanna Bain singled to score Coffman.

Senior Emily Nguyen single to push Bent across the plate to make it 12-11. The Rangers sealed the game scoring five runs in the top of the seventh.

For Finlandia, Bent had three hits with two doubles, scored three runs and drove in four runs and Coffman had three hits and scored three runs. Fernandez (0-1) gave up eight hits, eight runs with six earned, walked a batter and struck out two in three innings.

For Drew, three players had three hits each. Emilee Marshall (2-0) gave up three hits, two runs and walked two in two innings.

Albion (3-1) 17, Finlandia 2

Albion picked up a run in the first inning. In the bottom part of the inning, Nguyen singled and stole second with two outs. Senior Makenna Gorham singled and stole second to put runners at 2nd and 3rd.

Avila walked and Caster dropped a single down the line to drive in Nguyen and Marshall for a 2-1 lead. The Brittons used three errors and three hits to put up five runs in the third inning.

Starting in the third inning, Finlandia had two runners out in four consecutive innings but left them stranded. Albion put up a nine spot in the seventh to seal the game.

For Finlandia, Bain, Caster and Nguyen had two hits each. Bent (0-3) gave up nine hits, eight runs with three earned, walked one and struck out four in six innings.

For Albion, Grace Connolly and Olivia Palasek had three hits each. Elizabeth Powell (1-0) gave up four hits with one walk in three innings.

Finlandia is off until Wednesday, Mar. 4 when they take on Kenyon and Grove City. The games are scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., respectively.